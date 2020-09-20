Investigation aims to fix sewage discharge into Waiwhetu Stream

News from Wellington Water

Work will be starting on Monday with investigations to support the Seaview Wastewater Treatment Plant Intermittent Outfall and Storage Upgrades project, which will reduce treated wastewater being discharged into the Waiwhetū Stream during wet weather or during occasional maintenance of the main outfall pipeline.

The works will involve lifting manholes, inspection of pipelines via a camera, and small excavations to understand the location of existing utilities on Gough Street and parts of Seaview Road. We have contracted Fulton Hogan and Hydrotech to undertake this work.

The works are due to commence on Monday and will be completed in eight weeks. Hours of work will generally be 7:00 am – 6:00 pm Monday to Saturday.

Roads will remain open to traffic at all times, but there may be some periods where traffic is reduced to one lane via appropriate traffic controls. On-street car parking in the area alongside the worksite may be restricted at times and we ask you to please not park your vehicle within the coned areas. This will help get the work done as quickly as possible.

Work areas will be fenced off. At times, access to properties may be restricted during working hours. If your property is affected in this way, we’ll let you know the day before, and you can contact our project team if you have any concerns about that. If you have any specific access requirements please contact us to discuss how we can work with you.