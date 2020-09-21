Level One – Metlink wants personal hygiene, tracking, and kindness

News from Metlink

Following the Government’s alert level 1 announcement, face coverings will not be mandatory on Metlink’s bus, ferry and train services from tomorrow. General Manager of Metlink Scott Gallacher says while some passengers might continue to wear face coverings out of personal preference, the focus for all passengers should now be on personal hygiene measures and tracking journeys.

“One of the best defences against the spread of COVID-19 is personal hygiene, that’s hand washing before and after travelling, coughing and sneezing into your elbow and staying at home and getting tested as soon as possible if you are sick. The Government has made it clear these measures will continue to help keep passengers safe,” says Scott Gallacher.

Metlink is also encouraging all passengers to log their travel, using the Government’s COVID-19 tracing app for contact tracing purposes.

“The safety of passengers and our Metlink team is paramount. Metlink is doing all it can to place passenger safety at the forefront of everything we do, and we continue to carry out enhanced cleaning measures across trains, buses and ferries. Our collective challenge now is to stay at alert level 1 and using the COVID-19 app, scanning QR codes and keeping track of journeys will help us do that.

“I want to thank everyone travelling on the Metlink network for their patience and commitment to their fellow passengers. Stay safe and be kind.”

