Level One – audience limits lifted, extra tickets on sale

News from Wellington Regional Economic Development Agency (aka WellingtonNZ)

Event crowd numbers have been restricted to 100 during Level 2 but with the move to level 1 from 11.59pm tonight, crowd limits are lifted. That means full-sized events will proceed as planned and, in some cases, extra tickets will go on sale.

Perhaps the hottest ticket is the immersive Digital Nights Wellington – Van Gogh Alive experience. The thousands on the waitlist will be provided with exclusive access to tickets before the remainder go on sale to the public via Ticketmaster on Wednesday morning. Demand is expected to be strong.

Fat Freddy’s Drop will be performing to a sold-out crowd at the Michael Fowler Centre this Thursday night and tickets have also sold well to Orchestra Wellington’s Symphonic Dances on Saturday, also at the Michael Fowler Centre. Also on Saturday is the Wonderland Warehouse Party at Shed 6, keeping a full house of electronic dance music fans entertained.

Indie music fans can still get a ticket to Nadia Reid’s and Tiny Ruins’ combined concert this Saturday at the Opera House, and classical music lovers can head to the Michael Fowler Centre on Sunday to hear an NZSO performance under Emmy Award winning conductor Miguel Harth-Bedoya.

WellingtonNZ Events and Experiences General Manager Warrick Dent says the drop in alert level provides a much-needed dose of good news for both the events sector and local businesses.

“Being able to have hold live performances safe in the knowledge that crowds can go up to each specific venue capacity provides comfort for performers, promoters and venue managers.

“It’s also great news for local businesses who will benefit economically from more people coming into the city on event days.”