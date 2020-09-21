Level One – tickets on sale soon for rugby on Friday

News from Sky Stadium

The Wellington Lions v Bay of Plenty Mitre 10 Cup match on Friday will go ahead at Sky Stadium with crowds. Tickets will be on sale shortly.

The Home & Garden Show has moved to 2-4 October.

Sky Stadium will host the first Bledisloe Cup match between the All Blacks and Australia on Sunday 11 October at 3.30pm. Event information can be found here.

The Sky Stadium Function Centre is open for meetings, conferences and events of all sizes.

The Wellington School of Cricket (WSC) facilities are open but there are changes to the way they are operating under Level 2. Bookings can be made via Book-a-Net.