Wellington Scoop
Network

Level One – tickets on sale soon for rugby on Friday

September 21, 2020Latest Headlines, PressRelease, Sport

News from Sky Stadium
The Wellington Lions v Bay of Plenty Mitre 10 Cup match on Friday will go ahead at Sky Stadium with crowds. Tickets will be on sale shortly.

The Home & Garden Show has moved to 2-4 October.

Sky Stadium will host the first Bledisloe Cup match between the All Blacks and Australia on Sunday 11 October at 3.30pm. Event information can be found here.

The Sky Stadium Function Centre is open for meetings, conferences and events of all sizes.

The Wellington School of Cricket (WSC) facilities are open but there are changes to the way they are operating under Level 2. Bookings can be made via Book-a-Net.

Join the ScoopCitizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but to keep Scoop thriving we need your support. We are building on our Wellington.Scoop and Scoop offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more

No comments yet.

Write a comment: