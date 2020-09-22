Sam MacKinnon gets new policy job at Hospitality NZ

News from Hospitality NZ

Hospitality New Zealand welcomes the appointment of Sam MacKinnon as the new Senior Policy Advisor.

He will be based in the Hospitality New Zealand National Service Centre in Wellington reporting to Julie White, Chief Executive.

Sam has held a number of policy roles within membership organisations, with his most recent role being Policy Analyst at Tourism Industry Aotearoa.

He has also held roles at BusinessNZ and the Wellington Chamber of Commerce.

Sam holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and International Relations from Victoria University of Wellington. He is a passionate advocate for Kiwi business, having worked in hospitality throughout university, and supported businesses through other roles.

Outside the office, Sam loves good coffee, great conversations and is an avid traveller. He also runs a business blog called Knook NZ.

Hospitality New Zealand welcomes industry partners to connect with Sam by calling 0800 500 503, sam@hospitality.org.nz or www.linkedin.com/in/sam-mackinnon.

About Hospitality New Zealand.

Hospitality New Zealand is Aotearoa’s leading nationwide hospitality industry association covering commercial accommodation and food and beverage businesses. It is a not for profit organisation, which currently supports over 3,000 members across the country. The association was first formed in 1902 as the United Licensed Victuallers Association, and has consequently been helping New Zealand’s small businesses and communities for over a century. Visit our website, speak to someone at the Hospitality New Zealand National Call Centre 0800 500 503 or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter.