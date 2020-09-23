Police release kidnapping images

News from NZ Police

Wellington Police are releasing CCTV footage in an attempt to identify offenders involved in a kidnapping on Tuesday 25 August. The footage shows two vehicles of interest – a black BMW hatchback and a dark-coloured sedan.

The male victim and his female partner were parked on Shelley Bay Road at about 8pm when he was forced into the back of the sedan by two men who were not known to the couple.

The victim’s partner left the area in the BMW and headed towards Kilbirnie where she was followed by the sedan.

The video footage shows the BMW turning into a carpark area on Rongotai Road between the KFC and Mobil and then stopping.

The sedan can be seen parking behind the BMW where one of the two men gets out and approaches the BMW.

The victim then takes the opportunity to escape and can be seen running towards PAK’nSAVE on Onepu Road.

While the victim and his partner were not physically harmed the incident was extremely traumatic for them.

Police believe this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing risk to the community.

We would like to hear from anyone who remembers seeing these two vehicles in the vicinity of Shelly Bay Road, Miramar Avenue, Cobham Drive, Troy Street, Rongotai Road, Evans Bay Parade and Onepu Road between 8pm and 8.45pm or has dash camera or CCTV footage that may have captured them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police via 105 and quote file number 200825/5640. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.

