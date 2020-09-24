Defending the streets of Newtown



Newtown 1912. Photo from National Library.

by James Fraser

My father Harry Fraser arrived in Newtown aged 14 in 1923 and lived here until he died in 1998. Coming out of his electrical apprenticeship in the Depression years, he began his career as an electrician by walking the streets of Wellington carrying his ladder looking for work.

For the next 50 plus years he worked as a self employed contractor all over Wellington City, apart from his war years spent in the RNZAF servicing US war planes at Guadalcanal.

He loved Newtown to its core and maintained that it was the best suburb to live in the city he got to know so well, because of its warm and sunny microclimate. Sheltered from the southerlies, with a gentle north facing slope and a spring or two to help keep its gardens moist. He met my mother, Bernice Hunt, in 1945, recovering in hospital from dysentry, and brought her back to Owen Street in Newtown where they raised four boys and lived the rest of their days.

He and my mother were busy members of the Newtown community, parent-teachers, church activities, Newtown Residents Association etc. As a proud Newtownian, Dad would often bemoan how the suburb suffered from a ‘poor’ reputation and official neglect, especially when the Hospital and Polytech were allowed to spread into residential areas.

Zoning changes in the 1960s allowed for wholesale demolition of houses to become light industrial areas, such as on Adelaide Road, Riddiford and Mansfield Streets. Particularly upsetting for my parents was when the Anglican Diocese decided to demolish their beloved St Thomas’s Church following a fire that damaged it, instead of repairing it. Eventually the land was sold to McDonalds, to help pay for the new Cathedral on Molesworth St. Sacrilege!

As keen gardeners, they fed a growing family with vegetables from their sunny backyard. They both worked and saved and bought the house next door and Harry became a hobby landlord with the philosophy that if you provided a good home at a reasonable rent you would attract long term tenants who would treat the house with care. He despaired at the number of racketeer landlords who would let their properties fall into disrepair while charging high rents.

These few regrets about their time in Newtown would pale however into a red mist if they could see what the city council have planned for its sunny streets in the Planning for Growth Draft Spatial Plan.

Yet again, Newtown is being dumped on.

By taking away current height restrictions to encourage developers to build apartment buildings of at least six storeys in amongst pre 1930s bungalows in over half of the suburb, it aims to deliver the numbers required by growth projections on flat land cheaper for developers than more appropriate sites closer to town.

Lazy WCC Planners have ignored recommendations for more protection made in their own Report on Character Houses by Boffa Miskell, and have decided that whole blocks of cottages and bungalows could be given over to developers.

Horrified residents are suddenly faced with the prospect of a tall building going up next door – replacing their sunshine with shady wind tunnels, turning their warm dry sunny houses and gardens into cold damp holes. When they, along with others in ‘Character Houses’ in other areas, complained that their families’ quality of life, gardens, Heritage and Community were on the line, they’ve been accused of being over-privileged Nimbys contributing to the housing crisis. Councillors pushing political agendas have inflamed the debate – pitting Old vs New, Owners vs Renters, Suburb vs Suburb, Boomers vs the rest.

Alarmed Newtown residents looking in vain to their councillors for support, are getting together to fight this Council Charter for Developers. Working together as WE ARE NEWTOWN with a deadline for submissions looming, a Public Meeting was organised last Wednesday, which was a sellout (under Level Two) with another 400 viewing on Facebook.

Impassioned pleas were made by residents and heritage advocates for the council to work WITH the community to consider an approach to development that doesn’t resemble 1980s Romania.

Although the Mayor and Councillor responsible for Urban Development spoke at the meeting, sadly both our two Southern Ward Councillors and our MP attended but said nothing.

Local resident James Coyle gave a thoughtful presentation to emphasise that we recognise the need for growth but not at the expense of those who have not contributed to either shortages or the availability of cheap finance which have fuelled the Buy to Let Apartments boom.

Are we in Newtown yet again going to suffer uncontrolled development without the infrastructure to match? As Housing has become THE issue for the Labour Party, National Policy Statements direct that Wellington’s inner suburbs must go up wherever they can to accommodate apartments, leaving only a few streets with ‘Character Housing’. Whatever heritage is outside these areas is at the mercy of a Planning Department which has failed us in the past.

Surely it is better that development comes from within our communities, and not from profit driven developers who are not obliged to provide affordable housing?

As none of our representatives actually live in Newtown, there seems to be a democratic disconnect going on here, with the same old attitudes that Harry complained about still at play in the WCC. Isn’t it time that Newtown had a champion for a future who works for both renters and owners, young and old etc?

Find out about the plans, listen to our ideas for alternative approaches-and then tell the WCC what you want for your community. Submissions for the Draft Spatial Plan close 5pm Monday October 5th.

James Fraser, a born and bred Newtown resident, is Co-Convenor of We Are Newtown.