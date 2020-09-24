Wellington Scoop
Driver killed when car overturns and crashes into Wainuiomata stream

Police and emergency services were called to a fatal crash on Main Road in Wainuiomata at 5.30 this morning.

The driver was trapped when the crashed vehicle was submerged upside down in a stream, near Moohan Street and Rowe Parade.

A crane was used to lift the car out of the stream, and the Police National Dive Squad was also called out to assist.

It’s thought that only the driver was in the vehicle.

Main Road was closed when the crane arrived to recover the vehicle.

