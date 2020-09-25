A tightrope act in Newtown

By Gregor Thompson

On Wednesday last week, a responsible Covid-19 community meeting in Newtown heard constructive suggestions for the increasingly polarizing WCC Draft Spatial Plan. A hundred or so people attended spaciously, while 50 others obliged and walked home to join the other 400 on the live Facebook stream.

Mayor Andy Foster spoke, as did Councillor Iona Pannett and Ashok Jacob from Renters United.

Perhaps most notable were the words of James Coyle – a representative of the Newtown Residents’ Association – who spoke of the Association’s real and quite original concerns with the Spatial Plan. He revealed what a shame it is for Newtown to need to oppose the council’s proposal, commenting that “they [the WCC] unfortunately had missed an opportunity to get one of Wellington’s more progressive communities on board, one that may have helped get their messages across”.

Aside from other worries with the Spatial Plan, the standout concerns of the Residents’ Association are the implications of rezoning the majority of Newtown’s residential area to allow 6+ storey buildings to be indiscriminately jotted around the community, casting shadows over homes and green-space.

The masterminds behind the Newtown Festival Martin Hanley and Anna Kemble Welch have been members of the Newtown Residents’ Association since 1982. Accordingly, they are well placed to discuss how their community has grown and to comment on how it should grow. Their concern is not inherently about heritage, but more about maintaining their community’s culture and diversity, something they have worked to encourage and preserve when needed over the last 4 decades.

“High rise infill randomly amongst the closely packed existing 1 and 2-storey historic housing stock is a catastrophe, which, if implemented as published, will become a slow running urban disaster. The mistakes of infill built in Wellington in the 1960s and 70s taught us that the two typologies are not compatible. Once you gain 6+ storeys next door to your little wooden house then you, and the whole block of your neighbours, are in shade, living in a much colder and damper flat or home.”

To Hanley and Welch, it is not about being an obstacle to growth, quite the opposite, it is about recalibrating the plan so the character of the suburb won’t come at an expense of growth. When asked whether or not they were against densification:

“We are absolutely for densification, and feel it’s a tragedy that the debate is being framed this way. The goal of increased density and more affordable housing is excellent, we love it. We have been long term advocates of increased density done well. More people make all of Newtown’s cafes, shops, schools, public transport, cycleway, clubs, organisations, support and health services, arts, events, performances and festivals more viable. We have proactively encouraged and lobbied the council to add density for years.”

Due to their concerns as well as 80 years’ collective experience in architecture and urban planning, they’ve decided to work on an alternative that they believe is better suited to Newtown. With the help of other involved communitarians, the two have spent a tremendous amount of work over the last few weeks creating such an alternative. The solution fits 2,000+ more homes in Newtown – which far exceeds the suburb’s quota for growth.

They have used 3 types of new homes as models that allow for outlook and views, courtyard space and shared amenities, to show that the growth is possible in the areas immediately bordering the transport corridor. Their logic is that by concentrating population growth on the arterial transit routes, they rule out compromising the residential area’s vibrancy.

In practice, instead of the council’s plan below which allows the location of 6+ storey buildings to be determined by developers in large proportion of the suburb …

… you would have something along the lines of this, where intensification is contained in a far more concentrated part of Newtown. The idea being to minimise the effects of high-rise blocks on their immediate environments, limiting shading and maintaining resilience.



Click on image for a clearer version

Their proposition considers heritage concerns by mandating that shop facades and the most iconic heritage buildings in the Newtown commercial area remain intact while 6 storey apartments can be built behind. Infill and future intensification would still be possible in the residential area but at a height and scale that fits sympathetically with the existing homes and the landscape.

It’s also worth pointing out that the space implicated in the Residents’ Association’s mapping is the Newtown Suburban Centre, already zoned for 4-storeys and allowing buildings to be built right next to each other; the impact on neighbouring properties of 6-storeys would be much less than on the 1 and 2-storey residential homes while achieving more density. Furthermore, the neighbours in these zones already knew the conditions when they bought their properties so the scale of relative change would be significantly smaller for the residents to deal with.

Owner of several of Newtown’s historic shops Peter Noble welcomes the proposed plan by Hanley and Welch and believes there is an imbalance between maintaining the character and allowing viable improvements that some of the commercial properties require. He thinks that if regulations were loosened enough to encourage landowners in central Newtown to develop their properties, the suburb would profit immensely and wouldn’t need to forfeit its residential character in the process.

“There are a lot of buildings in the Riddiford Street shopping area that are looking run down and scruffy. Developing the centre of Newtown would be beneficial as it would allow the property owners to get a fair return on future improvements (including EQ strengthening), increase quality housing supply, and create safer and more attractive premises for commercial tenants.”

The Spatial Plan is an attempt at a solution to a problem; a housing-supply deficit. While it is by no means a silver-bullet and a lot more must be done, if people attempt to block this without providing an alternative they’re effectively promoting exclusivity.

This doesn’t however mean that de-zoning vast amounts of our inner-city suburbs and mandating 6+ storey buildings is a good solution either. For the Newtown Residents’ Association, increased density done well is the goal, at the appropriate scale and following good urban design principles, which unfortunately to them, the Spatial Plan does not provide.

Densification proponents should realise that heritage isn’t just an obstacle and that it has a diverse range of benefits to many communities and many more individuals. Heritage advocates should acknowledge that the status quo needs adjusting and that pride about where one lives shouldn’t come at the expense of someone’s ability to have a home. Then we may begin to get movement.

What Newtown has done is draw the battle of heritage and housing out of the trenches. In the process, some heritage may become collateral but in a far less disruptive way. Most importantly, the charm of Newtown will remain intact as growth comes into this versatile, desirable and constantly surprising suburb. If other communities follow Newtown’s lead, this may curb some of the hostility and lead to some much needed change.