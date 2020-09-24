Bledisloe Cup tickets on sale next Thursday for Sky Stadium match (starting at 4pm)

News from NZ Rugby

All Blacks fans will be able to buy tickets to the first Bledisloe Cup Test at Sky Stadium through Ticketek from midday next Thursday, 1 October.

The All Blacks two home Bledisloe Cup Tests against Australia in Wellington and Auckland will now kick-off at 4pm, 30 minutes later than previously advertised.

The first two Tests of 2020 were originally scheduled for a 3.30pm kick-off.

NZR General Manager Professional Rugby & Performance Chris Lendrum said:

“It’s not a major shift, but in New Zealand it means fans will have a little extra time to get to a TV to watch the match after other Sunday commitments and similarly, in Australia there was a desire to push a little later to capture a larger television audience.

“We know our fans are excited about seeing Test rugby in the afternoon so the important thing was to ensure both Tests would be played in daylight.”

The earlier Bledisloe Cup kick-off times also mean some adjusted dates and kick-off times for a number of Mitre 10 Cup and FPC matches in Weeks Five and Six.

Most notably, the FPC match between Auckland and Waikato will be played at Eden Park on Sunday, 18 October at 1.15pm in what will set the scene for the Test at 4pm.

Tickets to the Eden Park Test will be go on sale through Ticketmaster the week of Monday, 5 October, pending Government confirmation Auckland will move to Alert Level 1.