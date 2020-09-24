Wellington Scoop
Network

Bledisloe Cup tickets on sale next Thursday for Sky Stadium match (starting at 4pm)

September 24, 2020Latest Headlines, PressRelease, Sport

News from NZ Rugby
All Blacks fans will be able to buy tickets to the first Bledisloe Cup Test at Sky Stadium through Ticketek from midday next Thursday, 1 October.

The All Blacks two home Bledisloe Cup Tests against Australia in Wellington and Auckland will now kick-off at 4pm, 30 minutes later than previously advertised.

The first two Tests of 2020 were originally scheduled for a 3.30pm kick-off.

NZR General Manager Professional Rugby & Performance Chris Lendrum said:

“It’s not a major shift, but in New Zealand it means fans will have a little extra time to get to a TV to watch the match after other Sunday commitments and similarly, in Australia there was a desire to push a little later to capture a larger television audience.

“We know our fans are excited about seeing Test rugby in the afternoon so the important thing was to ensure both Tests would be played in daylight.”

The earlier Bledisloe Cup kick-off times also mean some adjusted dates and kick-off times for a number of Mitre 10 Cup and FPC matches in Weeks Five and Six.

Most notably, the FPC match between Auckland and Waikato will be played at Eden Park on Sunday, 18 October at 1.15pm in what will set the scene for the Test at 4pm.

Tickets to the Eden Park Test will be go on sale through Ticketmaster the week of Monday, 5 October, pending Government confirmation Auckland will move to Alert Level 1.

Join the ScoopCitizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but to keep Scoop thriving we need your support. We are building on our Wellington.Scoop and Scoop offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more

No comments yet.

Write a comment: