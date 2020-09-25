Intimidation, violence, drug dealing, graffiti – how can Te Aro Park be fixed?

Wellington.Scoop

A Wellington City Council report released yesterday describes intimidation, violence and drug dealing in Te Aro Park, between Dixon Street and Willis Street, and says residents in the area are concerned as well as business owners and their employees.

The report says:

There is a consistent level of anti-social behaviour across each day of the week and hour of each day which is likely to have a significant impact on the safety and usability of the park for all users. The community affected by anti-social behaviour associated with the use of Te Aro Park includes local business owners and their employees, residents and the general public. Harm experienced as a result of activity within this park includes financial and psychological harm as result of intimidation, violence, defecation in the area, graffiti, fear of harassment or physical harm, exposure to aggressive behaviour, loud music, drug dealing, sexual violence and other forms of anti-social and dangerous behaviour. The location and layout of the park makes it easy for people to gather and socialise, however several factors contribute to anti-social behaviour when such congregation occurs. For example, the presence of toilets is a higher risk factor for vandalism and graffiti and proximity to licensed premises means that alcohol is easily available. Lighting in the park is ineffective and is worsened by the location of the large low hanging tree. The tree conceals both sightlines and camera lines and provides a sheltered location for those gathering for social purposes. This coupled with infrequent enforcement of the Alcohol Ban bylaw makes the park a highly attractive drinking location. The concerns raised by stakeholders about anti-social behaviour in the park are reflected in data from numerous sources including the Council and partner agencies. This data shows a high concentration and increase of incidents associated with social harm in the Te Aro Park area and surrounding laneways … Council data shows a concentration of anti-social behaviour in the park, with breach of liquor ban being the highest reported incident … There is also a concentration of rough sleeping in the surrounding area. CCTV observed incidents show a concentration of breach of alcohol ban and anti-social behaviour incidents in the park. There is also a high level of graffiti. A comparison of complaints to the Council relating to Te Aro, Glover and Waitangi Parks over the past five years indicates that Te Aro Park generated a high proportion of incidents associated with anti-social behaviour (33.4%) out of the three parks, despite being a relatively small area compared to Waitangi Park in particular. The number of complaints of anti-social behaviour generated by Te Aro Park is increasing, with 28% of the total complaints since 2013 generated from January – September 2019 . . . Te Aro and Waitangi Park also have a higher number of anti-social and bodily egestion complaints than Glover Park .

The report makes some cautious suggestions “to improve perceptions of and actual safety in the park.” It says potential actions fall into two broad categories:

● Physical changes that can be made to the park, including the toilet and buildings in the area.

● Addressing the social problems [that] contribute to the anti-social behaviour and cause the park to feel unsafe.

Actions taken as at January

● Tree trimmed to improve sightlines for CCTV

● Lighting levels increased

● New caretaker appointed

● Lighting assessment conducted

● Parks Sport and Recreation team looking into installing additional lighting

● Artists engaged on possible new mural upgrade to toilet building

● Businesses engaged with about their perceptions of safety in the park

● Police survey conducted with surrounding businesses

● Maintenance of the bike racks in the park

● Liquor ban signage has been installed.

Further options

● Redesign or remove the toilet. The toilet is used regularly by people in the park, passing through the area and those visiting the surrounding amenities. The toilet block is located on either side of the natural connection between Dixon and Manners St. Removing the toilet is not the first solution but in its current state, it is not fit for purpose. Due to the physical layout, sightlines into the toilet area are concealed. Changing the layout and creating a more open space would be more suitable for this location.

● The canopy connecting the two toilet blocks should be removed to improve sightlines for cameras and to create a more open space for pedestrians moving between Dixon and Manners.

● If the canopy between the two toilets is not removed, further lighting should be installed as per recommendations made in the lighting report.

● If the canopy is removed, it should be replaced with gentle directional lighting that encourages movement through the space rather than create the feeling of that section of the park being a destination.

● Remove Spark phone booth as it creates blind spots and concealments in front of the bicycle racks. Removing the phone booth would create less risk in this location.

● The park should be included in a regular cleaning plan to prevent the area feeling dirty and unwelcoming. Regular water blasting of hard surfaces within the park would be hugely beneficial.

● Recognise the cultural significance of the park with interpretive signage and transform the park into a destination.

● Supporting businesses to activate the park will encourage more legitimate uses of the space.

● Removing the parking from Dixon Street on the park side of the street will open the view to be seen from surrounding buildings.

● Installing pedestrian crossings into both Manners and Dixon street to improve safe access to the park

Lighting

● There are numerous lights that are not functional. Regular upkeep would ensure that dark corners are lit up and artwork is highlighted.

● Vertical lighting should be installed on the Opera House side to improve night time flow and a more defined route.

● Lighting should also be added to the murals on the toilet building to increase attention to the artwork.

● Lights should be added to the canopy of the Oaks building

● The area under the tree is poorly lit and is a dark zone within the park. Walking through the toilet walkway and arriving in the unexpected dark zone can be quite jolting and creates the impression of being unsafe. Lower lights should be added into this area to increase continuity of lighting. Canopy lighting should be added to the tree.

● The bus shelter on Manners Street creates an entrapment spot between it and the building. The glaring signage on the end of the bus stop adds to the feeling of insecurity felt when approaching this space. The sheltered bus stop is not necessary in this location as there is already a canopy on the building. The bus stop shelter should be removed.

● Increased maintenance of the park – repairs should be done in a timely way. For example, the glass panes of the canopy between the two toilet buildings slip out of their placement and repairs on these is not regular.

Behavioural Changes

● Improve guardianship of the park by involving businesses and other stakeholders in activity that occurs within the park, with central coordination from Council and intentional place-making.

● Where resources allow, increase patrols to the Te Aro park area during the hours of high activity and high social harm – this includes both Police as well as Local Hosts.

● Install Liquor ban signs within the Te Aro Park and surrounds liquor ban area.

● Encourage more stores to sign up for Eyes On.

● Activate the park by identifying meaningful activities and possible community development approaches that could be implemented to address some of the anti-social behaviour that exists within the park.

● Initiate community led neighbourhood activities such as a community garden or gathering space.

● Increase food carts or coffee carts to bring more pedestrians and legitimate users of the space into the park.