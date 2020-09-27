Buses diverted because of fallen trees

Wellington.Scoop

Buses are being diverted on two Wellington routes because of fallen trees.

At 8am Metlink advised that because of a fallen tree on Glenmore Street, Route 2 buses would be diverted via The Terrace and Kelburn.

The buses would not be taking the usual route through Glenmore Street and Tinakori Road.

Route 14 buses were also being diverted, because of a fallen tree on Gloucester Street. Bus stops on Gloucester Street and Warwick Street were being missed.

Hey @WgtnCC can you let GWRC etc know that these trees just fell 5 mins ago on the Hataitai to City Walkway / top of mt Vic – no one hurt but some other trees are still creaking. pic.twitter.com/ObEYMqCf46 — Kate Aschoff (@kate_aschoff) September 26, 2020

NZTA advised at 8.50am:

Due to flooding and high tide, Grays Rd between Plimmerton and Pauatahanui is closed. Please detour via SH58.