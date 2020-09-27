Wellington Scoop
Buses diverted because of fallen trees

Buses are being diverted on two Wellington routes because of fallen trees.

At 8am Metlink advised that because of a fallen tree on Glenmore Street, Route 2 buses would be diverted via The Terrace and Kelburn.

The buses would not be taking the usual route through Glenmore Street and Tinakori Road.

Route 14 buses were also being diverted, because of a fallen tree on Gloucester Street. Bus stops on Gloucester Street and Warwick Street were being missed.

NZTA advised at 8.50am:

Due to flooding and high tide, Grays Rd between Plimmerton and Pauatahanui is closed. Please detour via SH58.

