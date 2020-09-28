Adversarial, when we need consensus
by Helene Ritchie
Thank goodness for people like the Hanley-Kemble-Welches, Ben Schrader, Sue Elliott, Isla Stewart and A City for People, and all Wellingtonians prepared to give their time and expertise to express concerns, rage, and propose different proposals to the Wellington City Council’s Spatial Plan. And thanks to Wellington.Scoop for making the space for intelligent debate.
This is such a complex and difficult proposal with seen and unseen consequences.
The debate has been narrowed and become adversarial with mixed objectives. The Council is endeavouring to attach requirements of the Urban Development Act and the National Policy Statement-Urban Development Capacity (NPS-UDC) 2020 to its pre-prepared so-called Spatial Plan.
There actually is no requirement to develop a Spatial Plan (initially defined by the British Government in its 2004 Planning and Compulsory Purchase Act.) Essentially a Spatial Plan is simply a rebranding of a Town/City Plan.
If it is to continue (and I suggest in its current form and process despite some good elements it should be put to one side), then it needs clear political guidance from councillors. At present the transport and urban development portfolio is held by the mayor. The mayoral role should demand his full attention. Spatial Plan responsibilities require focus, energy and time if the public are to be properly considered – it needs to rest with another councillor.
I note that the mayor told a Newtown meeting last week that the Government imposed the Spatial Plan process and outcome on the Council. This is not entirely true.
A questioner from the audience asked whether the Council pushed back. It did not.
Just for the record, the mayor (Councillor Foster then holding the transport and urban development portfolio) was a strong advocate that a CCO, semi-privatised implementation agency Urban Development Authority be established (which included compulsory private property acquisition). The Council’s intention to establish it (I objected to it in March 2016), appears still to be on the Council books, and it is far more extreme than what the Government has proposed.
It is not acceptable for the mayor to just say the Spatial Plan is Government imposed. He advocated it and takes responsibility, with a photo, for the draft which was prepared before the passing of the Urban Development Act and the National Plan Statement was approved.
If the Spatial Plan is to continue, then the approach being taken by the Council should be a different one – one that encourages a collaborative approach, not the adversarial one that we have, and not a tick box submission process with questions pre-set.
The Council already has Towards 2040 Smart Capital 2011, as well as an Urban Growth Plan (2015) which then predicted a 55,000 population increase over the next 30 years (not 80,000) with a need for 22,000 new homes. The Spatial Plan seems to duplicate and extend these rather than update them. The council also has a District Plan to be reviewed.
People love this city. We all should be able to live in it in healthy, socially sustainable environments, protecting the character and improving where we want and can.
It is far too simplistic for the Council to say that what is guiding the future development of our city is a (disputed) 80,000 people in future.
I already see a lot of six storey plus and three storey plus new builds haphazardly replacing small wooden houses in the CBD and some suburbs. Must this be allowed now?
In the meantime, without wishing to throw myself into this cauldron, can anyone (from the Council?) tell us the current baseline from which Council is working? What is allowed and happening already? Could that not be amended to provide a more simplified process? How many (and where) apartments, currently consented in the CBD, are being or to be built? For how many people and homes? And in the suburbs? Which ones? For how many people and homes? Are the approvals based on current demand? Will supply exceed demand for the near future?
In other words, do we have enough now or do we need more now (say in the next five years)? Does anybody know?
Are all of these new builds over two storeys approved by officers with delegated authority on the grounds of minor impact? What rules related to healthy sustainable environments do they need to comply with?
Finally, I say to Council, there are far better ways to seek consensus across the city on such a complex matter. We achieved it with the protection of the Town Belt – but over six years.
The Council should abandon this spatial plan process and start again, with clear guiding principles being accepted by consensus of the people of Wellington, or it could simply update its 2015 Urban Growth Plan.
Helene Ritchie is a former deputy mayor, and was chair of the Town Belt committee which led to legislation to protect Wellington’s Town Belt in perpetuity.
Thanks to Helen for that great clarifying article. And for pointing out the history of urban planning in Wellington. There are many people who will agree with Helene in saying let’s abandon this spatial plan and start again. The WCC and possibly the Govt will find themselves on the wrong side of history if they keep pushing this. People all over Wellington are dismayed at the extent of it, and the authoritarian approach.
Helene – I’d suggest digging into the detail, of which there is a huge amount, including one round of engagement already, the HBA which shows where Wellington is not providing enough home building capacity, and screeds of Q and As.
Mainly what has happened is people have said they want a compact resilient city that’s easy to get around and good for the environment. Once people have realised what that looks like in practice, a loud minority have had second thoughts.
Keep in mind that the requirements of the NPS-UD means the District plan (which follows this and will also be consulted on) has to be updated by late 2022. So consultation can start again, but the timeframe is still (in council time) short.
“do we have enough now?” Obviously not, as evidenced by skyrocketing house prices and rents, which is purely a symptom of the fact that there is too little supply to meet overwhelming demand.
To lower prices of houses and rent, you need either more supply or less demand. It is a pretty simple equation. And unless the council is going to officially be in the business of trying to discourage people from living in Wellington (highly doubtful), then that only leaves increasing supply. In a city as constrained by geography as Wellington is, it makes sense on multiple factors to make the new supply in existing suburbs close to the city centre. It makes sense to leverage existing infrastructure, it makes sense to negate transport infrastructure pressure on further-out suburbs, and it makes sense to place higher-density housing with less/zero parking in places where students/young professionals/retail & hospitality workers could best utilise it (inner city suburbs).
Yes, there will be loss of “enjoyment” from existing properties that are overshadowed by new developments, but this is compensated for by significantly higher value of the property with its rights to build higher developments. I appreciate some will not care about this less enjoyment/higher value trade off, but they have options available (they can move), unlike the vastly more people who can’t afford to buy or rent, which this new policy is designed to remediate.
If it comes down to a choice between some existing house owners having their property enjoyment lessened in exchange for a large increase in their property value and being able to house significantly more people in a more affordable way, vs. the status quo, I think most people in the city would be for the new initiative. Of course there is merit in discussing a compromise, but so far the “compromise” seems to be removing a whole bunch or area for high density housing developments that would accommodate 10,000s of people, to protect a few hundred home owners from losing sun/views.
Conor, thanks for the suggestion! I can assure you I have dug into the voluminous amount of detail – as I always do before I put pen to paper. Some of it has included – the mayor’s election brochure where he promised to “ensure excellent engagement on our upcoming Spatial Plan….” … “to establish an Urban Development Agency;’ the Urban Development Act 2020; Council’s proposal for an Urban Development Agency; my own paper of March 2016 based on my then research; the previous National Policy Statement – Urban Capacity 2016; and the NPS-UD (Urban Development) itself as it is called, (NPS-UD); (and the various deadlines set), related new and existing other National Policy statements; parts of the District Plan; previous WCC Urban Growth Plan 2015; previous Smart City Strategy 2011; Dr Jenny Condie’s Wellington.Scoop contribution etc. etc. I have also tried to translate all the acronyms used in the NPS-UC (eg. HBA, MUC etc.)
Quite frankly, the process adopted by the Council of repetitive non statutory consultation with mixed objectives until the public is exhausted is poor process, and adversarial process even more so.
I do not agree with you that “a loud minority have had second thoughts”. There is no evidence of that. Many citizens are simply trying to contribute their valuable knowledge, expertise and concerns to Council’s adversarial process culminating in a tick box submission.
There are better ways.
Conor, let me fix that for you. Mainly what has happened is a loud minority, extinction rebellion/cycling advocates et al, have said they want a communist style housing programme without any cars. Once the rest of Wellington has realised what has happened, they have rejected it.