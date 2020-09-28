Adversarial, when we need consensus

by Helene Ritchie

Thank goodness for people like the Hanley-Kemble-Welches, Ben Schrader, Sue Elliott, Isla Stewart and A City for People, and all Wellingtonians prepared to give their time and expertise to express concerns, rage, and propose different proposals to the Wellington City Council’s Spatial Plan. And thanks to Wellington.Scoop for making the space for intelligent debate.

This is such a complex and difficult proposal with seen and unseen consequences.

The debate has been narrowed and become adversarial with mixed objectives. The Council is endeavouring to attach requirements of the Urban Development Act and the National Policy Statement-Urban Development Capacity (NPS-UDC) 2020 to its pre-prepared so-called Spatial Plan.

There actually is no requirement to develop a Spatial Plan (initially defined by the British Government in its 2004 Planning and Compulsory Purchase Act.) Essentially a Spatial Plan is simply a rebranding of a Town/City Plan.

If it is to continue (and I suggest in its current form and process despite some good elements it should be put to one side), then it needs clear political guidance from councillors. At present the transport and urban development portfolio is held by the mayor. The mayoral role should demand his full attention. Spatial Plan responsibilities require focus, energy and time if the public are to be properly considered – it needs to rest with another councillor.

I note that the mayor told a Newtown meeting last week that the Government imposed the Spatial Plan process and outcome on the Council. This is not entirely true.

A questioner from the audience asked whether the Council pushed back. It did not.

Just for the record, the mayor (Councillor Foster then holding the transport and urban development portfolio) was a strong advocate that a CCO, semi-privatised implementation agency Urban Development Authority be established (which included compulsory private property acquisition). The Council’s intention to establish it (I objected to it in March 2016), appears still to be on the Council books, and it is far more extreme than what the Government has proposed.

It is not acceptable for the mayor to just say the Spatial Plan is Government imposed. He advocated it and takes responsibility, with a photo, for the draft which was prepared before the passing of the Urban Development Act and the National Plan Statement was approved.

If the Spatial Plan is to continue, then the approach being taken by the Council should be a different one – one that encourages a collaborative approach, not the adversarial one that we have, and not a tick box submission process with questions pre-set.

The Council already has Towards 2040 Smart Capital 2011, as well as an Urban Growth Plan (2015) which then predicted a 55,000 population increase over the next 30 years (not 80,000) with a need for 22,000 new homes. The Spatial Plan seems to duplicate and extend these rather than update them. The council also has a District Plan to be reviewed.

People love this city. We all should be able to live in it in healthy, socially sustainable environments, protecting the character and improving where we want and can.

It is far too simplistic for the Council to say that what is guiding the future development of our city is a (disputed) 80,000 people in future.

I already see a lot of six storey plus and three storey plus new builds haphazardly replacing small wooden houses in the CBD and some suburbs. Must this be allowed now?

In the meantime, without wishing to throw myself into this cauldron, can anyone (from the Council?) tell us the current baseline from which Council is working? What is allowed and happening already? Could that not be amended to provide a more simplified process? How many (and where) apartments, currently consented in the CBD, are being or to be built? For how many people and homes? And in the suburbs? Which ones? For how many people and homes? Are the approvals based on current demand? Will supply exceed demand for the near future?

In other words, do we have enough now or do we need more now (say in the next five years)? Does anybody know?

Are all of these new builds over two storeys approved by officers with delegated authority on the grounds of minor impact? What rules related to healthy sustainable environments do they need to comply with?

Finally, I say to Council, there are far better ways to seek consensus across the city on such a complex matter. We achieved it with the protection of the Town Belt – but over six years.

The Council should abandon this spatial plan process and start again, with clear guiding principles being accepted by consensus of the people of Wellington, or it could simply update its 2015 Urban Growth Plan.

Helene Ritchie is a former deputy mayor, and was chair of the Town Belt committee which led to legislation to protect Wellington’s Town Belt in perpetuity.