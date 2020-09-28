Trailer rolls, delays northbound traffic in Ngauranga Gorge

Wellington.Scoop

The NZ Transport Agency reported significant delays for northbound traffic in the Ngauranga Gorge this afternoon.

The delays were caused by a trailer which overturned at 3pm and blocked one of the northbound lanes as well as the Newlands northbound on ramp.

Traffic was queued back to the Urban Motorway and along the Hutt Road, also delaying southbound traffic from Petone.

At 3.40 the NZTA said a heavy haulage tow truck was on its way to remove the trailer. The truck had arrived at 4pm.

The trailer had been moved by 4.20 but congestion continued.