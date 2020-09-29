A sad dad in Berhampore

by James Barber

When this government ruled out a capital gain tax in 2019, I was in tears the next day. We had moved three times to three different flats in Newtown in the two and a half years my daughter had been alive and it felt as though an underclass was developing, a generation which would be stuck in rental housing their entire lives.

We considered moving to Christchurch for affordable housing but I grew up here, our kid’s whenua is buried here and I couldn’t face it.

Thankfully we got lucky. Our wider family gave us a heap of cash and we managed to buy a one bedroom apartment in Berhampore. We moved into our 45 square metres two months before we had our second child. We are now a family of four living in a one bedroom apartment in Berhampore. In my generation we are now the lucky ones who will accrue tax free capital gain while the rest of my friends pay a landlord through the nose for a roof over their heads.

The current framing of the Spatial Plan is deeply upsetting. Most of the people upset by the plan are people with houses I would love to live in with my kids, but we don’t have the money. They complain about losing character and sunlight because of council bureaucrats. One person even accuses the council of fanning a renters versus landlords divide and a generational divide.

For those who think that way I have news for you, these divides exist. If you are in my generation or later, born from the 1980s onwards, it is pretty much impossible to buy a house.

The only method friends have managed to use to buy a home is by being given family cash. One of the reasons is house prices of course – just down the road some developers bought a property and did it up, subdivided and sold it for a killing after lockdown. Those who can afford to buy these days are those who already own property.

Another reason is the rental market of course. These days you are lucky if you can afford to live in Wellington as a renter. Particularly if you have a family.

A rental down the road has become available and it costs $700 per week, and that is cheap. If you are earning a decent wage, say $50,000 or $60,000 a year, most of your earnings will be spent in rent. No chance of buying there.

Some friends with kids have moved out to the furthest possible parts of the Hutt Valley to afford rent. Others have moved into a tiny house with their kid. One family of four we are friends with are considering moving into a house truck as a way to find a home.

With all of this in mind, I find the complaints from We Are Newtown and the Newtown Residents Association deeply offensive. I’ve lived in this city my whole life and do feel a deep connection with it. I get that character is important. I get that sunlight is important. But surely affordable homes for people who need them are more important?

The Newtown Residents’ Association has put forward an alternative. It is better than the status quo but it doesn’t provide enough houses. They even include existing council housing stock in their “solution.” They dispute the council’s growth projections which is a totally debatable point, but they don’t acknowledge the real housing injustice which exists today.

Suburbs like Newtown are becoming increasingly unaffordable for many families in my generation. This isn’t the fault of everyone who owns a house or rents one out of course. It is a structural problem which requires a structural solution. The Council’s proposed spatial plan is an attempt at this.

It is of course not a holistic solution to the problem, but this does not mean that you throw the whole thing out. Of course we should not trust property developers and the market to provide affordable housing. They haven’t done this so far, so we know that we can’t rely on them. The council should be pushing the government to provide more affordable housing and it should be building more itself. The government could also legislate building controls.

For the last few months we had a rent freeze. This reminds us all that the government can use its powers for the benefit of the many New Zealanders in need of affordable housing. They should introduce legislation to make developers build affordable apartments rather than luxury condos.

Huge areas of land in Wellington have been sitting undeveloped. The TipTop factory in Newtown and the former Boys and Girls Institute on Tasman Street in Mount Cook are two excellent examples. These vacant spaces ought to be developed for affordable housing.

The final point is climate change. We can’t keep building out. We need to create a city where people can not only walk and bus and bicycle easily to get where they need to go but also can live in strong communities in which people have connections. If we keep having urban sprawl, our motorways will keep being clogged by cars. We need to build up so people can live in accessible walkable areas.

Here we have a real option for Wellington to deal with the dual problems of housing and climate change at the same time. Let’s bloody take it!

In my opinion those campaigning against the plan should be campaigning against the new greenfields developments which continue sprawl – more little boxes on the hillside (although these days they’re more like giant mansions on the hillside). They should also be campaigning for state and council controls for affordable homes and a denser and more connected city. No property should sit empty for someone’s speculative profit. There needs to be more council and state building of affordable homes and there needs to be controls to force the private sector to provide affordable homes. The great thing is that the government and councils can actually deal with these problems.

However the debate goes, my family still owns a home. We will somehow make a tiny space work. We will keep up with our repayments. We’ve done it so far. This is largely thanks to the generosity of our parents and a healthy dose of white middle class privilege. To quote so many people, “we’re on the ladder.” I do worry however about my other friends, and everyone else, who have not bought a property yet and it looks like they may never be able to. A friend told me yesterday that her rent is going up this month with the freeze ending. I really hope those reading this who are concerned about six story apartments blocking their sunlight will give a thought for the people who might be living in them.