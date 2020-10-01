A new stage and 2,500 more tickets released for Homegrown next March

Press Release – Jim Beam Homegrown

After having to make the heart-breaking decision to postpone this year’s festival, Jim Beam Homegrown is back bigger and better than ever.

The iconic Wellington festival had already built most of the multi-stage festival on the Waterfront before COVID slammed the breaks on. Thanks to the support of 99% of the bands, suppliers and sponsors, organisers were able to postpone the festival until March 20, 2021.

To thank the 20,000 ticket holders for their patience and holding on to their tickets, Homegrown have announced they are adding a brand new stage and 10 more acts in 2021.

Director Andrew Tuck explains, “We’re really appreciative of people hanging on to their tickets and thought we should offer them something extra as a thank you. The new Arena Stage and the new acts give us an opportunity to grow the festival and sell a few more tickets to those who missed out last time.”

The 10 new acts also gave the organisers the opportunity to honour their commitment to more gender diversity with 6 of the acts featuring female artists. Ladi6, Ria Hall, Chaii, Navvy and Paige join Troy Kingi & the Clutch (who features bass player Marika Hodgson), Che Fu & The Kratez, Trinity Roots, Opshop and Goodshirt.

This latest announcement are in addition to the other 41 acts already slated to play, including, Shapeshifter, L.A.B, Shihad, Devilskin, Stan Walker, Mitch James, Robinson, Dragon, Savage, Nesian Mystik, Montell 2099 and State of Mind.

“This is by far the strongest line-up we’ve ever put together. We’ve been really lucky that all of the bands, bar two, are still able to play and every stage is incredibly strong, it’ll be a tough call on the day as to which of the 6 stages to choose,” says Tuck.

In a summer of festivals which have had to come up with exclusively Kiwi line-ups, Homegrown is still the original ‘Home of live Kiwi music’. Boasting the most musically diverse acts from Rock, Pop, Electronic, Hip Hop, Dub n Roots and more, there really is something for everyone.

Given how many people missed out on tickets after last year’s sell out, the 2,500 new tickets for 2021 are not expected to last long.

Jim Beam Homegrown takes place in Wellington, March 20, 2021. For full line-up, information and tickets visit www.homegrown.net.nz

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url