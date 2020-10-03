Tree falls on Lambton Quay, blocking two lanes



RNZ photo by Hamish Cardwell

Report from RNZ

A large tree has fallen in Midland Park in central Wellington, blocking part of Lambton Quay.

No one was hurt and no one was underneath at the time, but a council staff member saw the tree fall around midday.

Firefighters and council staff were called to the Midland Park site making it safe, and preparing to remove the tree.

Wellington City Council tree team manager Josh Symes said there had been “extreme wind” in the city in the past few days – and recent rain could have softened the ground – but it appeared a sudden gust today caused the fall.

It’s a bit windy in Welly today pic.twitter.com/FXg0F2EAQG — Lucy Bennett (@lucybennett99) October 2, 2020

“It’s root plate failure – the load that the wind places on a tree.

“A tree is a bit like a lever arm, a fulcrum, so it has failed at the root where it is experiencing [the] most load from the wind.”

He said the tree had landed on a power box which operates the traffic lights.

It would take a few hours for the tree to be chopped and taken away.

The southbound lanes of Lambton Quay were blocked.

Sure Auckland’s harbour bridge doesn’t work but do they have Midland Park’s structural problems? #whywellington pic.twitter.com/Wz6L2R9nbD — Hamish Rutherford (@oneforthedr) October 2, 2020