RNZ photo

Wellington.Scoop

Four fire engines were called out in the Wellington CBD after a transformer exploded and caught fire this afternoon.

The DomPost said a circuit had caught fire in the Jaycee Building on Willis Street near the corner of Manners Street.

RNZ reported that a section of Willis Street had been cordoned off.

Because of the fire, a number of bus stops were closed on Lambton Quay, Willis Street and Manners Street. Metlink apologised for any confusion.