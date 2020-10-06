Missed communication

by Lindsay Shelton

When the Wellington City Council asked us to comment on its new Spatial Plan, it told us the city’s population was going to increase by between 50,000 and 80,000 people over the next thirty years. This led to a great debate about adding blocks of apartments in inner city heritage areas alongside character homes. But towards the end of the consultation period, the council quietly released information that indicated all that debate may not have been necessary.

And they released the new figures in such a low key way that most of us failed to see them.

Jo Newman of the Mt Victoria Historical Society reported that the new information in …

… version 3 of the Mt Victoria-Oriental Bay housing density type map … is particularly concerning. Like the different versions of the map, there has been no public announcement that it’s been issued, even if you’re signed up to the Planningforgrowth mailing list. What it shows is that, in contrast to the Draft Spatial Plan document which says that inner-city suburbs must accommodate 14,000 people and 4100-5400 additional people over the next 30 years, the Council believes they now only need to find room for 2720-4731 people and 1083-1895 dwellings.

The new council figures show that Mt Victoria will need only 92 to 188 new dwellings over the next thirty years. Jo Newman again:

At the high end this is 6 new dwellings per annum. Right at this moment, there are 8 new dwellings under construction in character sub-areas of Mt Victoria replacing two that have been demolished i.e. 6 additional dwellings under the current rules.

She said the new information shows that the city council was not ready to take the Spatial Plan out to consultation and its numbers were wrong.

The council’s original population forecasts were challenged last month by historian Ben Schrader who wrote that the Spatial Plan’s presumption that Wellington’s population is going to increase by 80,000 over the next 30 years is wildly optimistic. He said Wellington has a history of over-predicting its population increases.

During the 1900s many thought it become NZ’s metropolis – hence its nickname ‘Empire City’. This proved illusory. Town planners in the 1960s/70s asserted the city would sprawl into Ohariu Valley and Aro Valley would fill with high-rise apartments to accommodate growth. But this never eventuated because the city’s population went into relative decline.

And Hugh Rennie gave more details of the unreliability of population growth forecasts:

Early 1970s official estimates for population growth predicted that within 20 years the Judgeford/ Grenada/ etc areas would be full, the Hutt Valley would be bulging, and Featherston would have a population of 10,000 commuting to Wellington. This was based on assumptions about employment in manufacturing, processing, distribution, office and other industries, etc – which were wrong. The Wellington City Council’s planning then assumed the economic life of a wooden building was 70 years. Their plan assumed that people in areas like Mt Cook and the Aro Valley would welcome the acquisition and demolition of their homes, a North West Connector up the Valley through to Karori, and UK-style high rise rental flats dotted around. They built one – the Nairn Street flats. Those who actually lived in these areas rebelled. It took years of fighting the Council to deliver what the locals wanted, not what the planners dreamed of. No more Nairn Street flats, no North West connector, timber houses are still there but 40+ years older, and new building is similar to the old.

A rebellion against living in high-rise flats? A preference for old timber houses?