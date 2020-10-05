Wellington pianist wins national Junior Piano Competition

Report from RNZ

Wellington pianist Otis Prescott-Mason has won first prize in the 2020 New Zealand Junior Piano Competition. Adjudicator Richard Mapp was particularly drawn to the consistency of communication Otis displayed in his playing in the final, with every note and through every piece.

Second prize went to Catherine Chuang, and 10-year-old Shuan Liu was awarded third prize.

The competition, which is run by the Lewis Eady Charitable Trust, was held over the weekend at the Lewis Eady Showroom in Auckland. It’s open to pre-tertiary pianists, and past winners include Delvan Lin and Tony YanTong Chen.

Richard Mapp said the standard of playing this year was “really phenomenal”. While ‘junior’ is the age requirement, he says, in terms of sophistication and polish in their playing the young pianists were really performing at a very high level.

“The consistency at the top level in such a young age group is really amazing, and exhilarating and inspiring to hear.”