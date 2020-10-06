Election meeting at Hutt Bowling Club, and on Facebook
Press Release – Hutt South
Hutt South – It’s in the Ballot is happening tonight at the Hutt Valley Bowling Club, with members of the public welcome, doors open from 530pm, with the show going live on Facebook, Youtube and Twitch at 630pm for viewers from home to see who they like to be the next MP for Hutt South.
It’s in the Ballot – Hutt South will also be broadcasting on 88.3fm from 630pm right through to 830pm. Show will finish transmission around 830pm
Attending candidates are
Ginny Anderson – Labour
Wilf Bearman-Reidel – Outdoors
Roger Earp – New Conservatives
Richard McIntosh – Greens
Grae O’Sullian stepping in for Andy Parkins – ACT
Paris Winiata – Vision NZ
Ben Wylie-van Eerd
We have Apologies from
Chris Bishop – National
We also haven’t heard back from, and are assuming they have declined
Mishaela Daken – Advance NZ
Edward Shanley – ONE
Each candidate will be getting 3 rounds of questions from the Ballot Boxes with questions ranging from what local electorate issues to national issues and also one about, what would you do if a constituent rings up to ask you how to change a tyre. Members of the public will also be able to ask questions. Each Candidate towards the end of the show will also answer one question, if elected, what private members bill will they put into the ballot and why.
The show will be Hosted by Sam Somers, producer and inspirer of the show and its format along with Rex Widerstrom as the local guest host and Hutt South Icon
Audience members will also be able play a part with our own version of Bingo where each Audience member gets a bingo card and the first person to get their 8 numbers will win a prize.
From the production team, Sam, Eddy and Stacey we will look forward to seeing both Candidates and the public this Wednesday Night
Facebook page – https://www.facebook.com/itsintheballot
Youtube page – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCflvbIk7OfJ8xoCe-_BlFMA/featured
Twitch page – https://www.twitch.tv/itsintheballotnz
Website – https://itsintheballot.nz/
Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url