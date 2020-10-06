Election meeting at Hutt Bowling Club, and on Facebook

Press Release – Hutt South

Hutt South – It’s in the Ballot is happening tonight at the Hutt Valley Bowling Club, with members of the public welcome, doors open from 530pm, with the show going live on Facebook, Youtube and Twitch at 630pm for viewers from home to see who they like to be the next MP for Hutt South.



It’s in the Ballot – Hutt South will also be broadcasting on 88.3fm from 630pm right through to 830pm. Show will finish transmission around 830pm

Attending candidates are

Ginny Anderson – Labour

Wilf Bearman-Reidel – Outdoors

Roger Earp – New Conservatives

Richard McIntosh – Greens

Grae O’Sullian stepping in for Andy Parkins – ACT

Paris Winiata – Vision NZ

Ben Wylie-van Eerd

We have Apologies from

Chris Bishop – National

We also haven’t heard back from, and are assuming they have declined

Mishaela Daken – Advance NZ

Edward Shanley – ONE

Each candidate will be getting 3 rounds of questions from the Ballot Boxes with questions ranging from what local electorate issues to national issues and also one about, what would you do if a constituent rings up to ask you how to change a tyre. Members of the public will also be able to ask questions. Each Candidate towards the end of the show will also answer one question, if elected, what private members bill will they put into the ballot and why.

The show will be Hosted by Sam Somers, producer and inspirer of the show and its format along with Rex Widerstrom as the local guest host and Hutt South Icon

Audience members will also be able play a part with our own version of Bingo where each Audience member gets a bingo card and the first person to get their 8 numbers will win a prize.

From the production team, Sam, Eddy and Stacey we will look forward to seeing both Candidates and the public this Wednesday Night

Facebook page – https://www.facebook.com/itsintheballot

Youtube page – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCflvbIk7OfJ8xoCe-_BlFMA/featured

Twitch page – https://www.twitch.tv/itsintheballotnz

Website – https://itsintheballot.nz/

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url