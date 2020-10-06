Wellington Scoop
Network

Two injured in crash on SH1 at Paekakariki; peak traffic delayed in both directions

October 6, 2020Latest Headlines, Police, PressRelease

News from NZ Police
Two vehicles have crashed on State Highway 1 near Beach Road in Paekakariki, causing delays to traffic in both directions.

Emergency services were called to the crash at about 2.45pm.

Initial reports indicated that two people were injured.

The road was closed after the crash and traffic management was in place. But at 3.30 the NZTA said the lanes were open in both directions, with queues from Plimmerton to the Raumati straights.

At 4.30: northbound queues were back to Mana, with delays expected to reach Porirua. Southbound queues remain backed to the Raumati straights.

At 4.50, northbound queues were even longer – back to the Paremata roundabout.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Join the ScoopCitizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but to keep Scoop thriving we need your support. We are building on our Wellington.Scoop and Scoop offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more

No comments yet.

Write a comment: