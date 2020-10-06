Two injured in crash on SH1 at Paekakariki; peak traffic delayed in both directions

News from NZ Police

Two vehicles have crashed on State Highway 1 near Beach Road in Paekakariki, causing delays to traffic in both directions.

Emergency services were called to the crash at about 2.45pm.

Initial reports indicated that two people were injured.

The road was closed after the crash and traffic management was in place. But at 3.30 the NZTA said the lanes were open in both directions, with queues from Plimmerton to the Raumati straights.

At 4.30: northbound queues were back to Mana, with delays expected to reach Porirua. Southbound queues remain backed to the Raumati straights.

At 4.50, northbound queues were even longer – back to the Paremata roundabout.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url