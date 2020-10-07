Why the Spatial Plan is unacceptable

by William Guest for the Karori Residents Association

The Draft Spatial Plan is hopelessly inadequate for citizens to accept, as they have not been properly consulted over its reasoning or its likelihood of success. Much more information is required for informed opinions to lead to good decisions.

It seems likely that the Spatial Plan has been prepared by planners whose real interest is the next version of the District Scheme. They appear to want a map of the city with zones painted or cross-hatched in different colours, with brief specifications of how high you can build and how close you can be to the boundary etc etc

We argue for a substantial extension of time for submissions and suggest at least 2 months after the information and plans which we are requesting have been released.

Even if the 80,000-population growth figure is correct – and it does not seem to have been convincingly calculated – the basic approach of this draft spatial plan is wrong. The “aspirational” goals are ethereal and unsubstantiated, mostly unmeasurable and incapable of being assessed by benefit-cost analyses or any rational procedure.

There is no adequate description of the state of our infrastructure, no stocktake of what additional infrastructure is required now (to meet current shortfalls) or in the future as the population grows.

In an un-numbered question in the questionnaire that forms the bulk of the on-line submission form, the Council asks “To what extent do you agree or disagree with what is proposed with intensification in the Outer Suburbs?” It follows this with “If you disagree, where would you distribute the additional 80,000 people across the city over the next 30 years?”

The answer is this:

Any population growth will be distributed by free market choices, not by Council fiat. The choices of individual citizens, organisations, and businesses will depend on the availability of suitable land and infrastructure that suits their needs and preferences.

The draft spatial plan utterly fails to consider infrastructure needs and the time it will take to bring infrastructure to a state where population growth can be absorbed. The time required to bring infrastructure to a good state will depend both on budget capability and the construction periods for some very major projects (such as the arterial road improvements, sewerage upgrades, public transport route improvements, schools, health facilities, sports grounds etc etc).

There is no point at all in altering district scheme zones for population intensification if the infrastructure is already inadequate and there is no complementary plan to address these shortfalls.

What Additional Information is Needed for an Informed Consultation?

Three information reports would be useful. (Reports, not plans).

1. A Demographic Report, outlining the projected age groups of the population now and over the next 30 years, linked to the general occupations. How many retirees will the city have? How many tertiary students? How many families? How many NZ citizens and Permanent Resident Visa Holders? How many students on short term visas? How many have the intent to own their own dwelling unit in Wellington, and how many intend only to rent?

2. A Housing Demand Report, outlining the profile of dwelling units that the market is expected to want (rather than what the Council seems to think they can have to squeeze them into the CBD). A current view in the property market is that many retirees are keen to downsize from their former family home but want to be in a freehold property “on the flat”. They have no interest in multi-storey apartment blocks, and no wish to have any involvement with a body corporate. However, there are very few single-story home units available, and the Council seems intent on stamping them out. On the other hand, many renters are temporary residents, or are unable to buy a dwelling unit yet, and both are in the “minimum rent” frame of mind, willing to take whatever a cheap developer or slum landlord offers them.

3. An Infrastructure Report, outlining the current infrastructure shortfalls and the current plans to address them (these would include but not be limited to roading issues, public transport, schools, and the three waters). The plan would also look at the infrastructure needs to support the increased population in those areas identified in the special plan together with a timeframe to address those needs.

The information should also include a group of plans. All plans should include an assessment of the adequacy of the assets now, and the projected impact of the changes in population and economic activity that the spatial plan implies:

•A Road Plan, with emphasis on major roads essential for commercial activity, and current and projected public transport routes

•A Public Transport plan, including commuter car parking and bus priority provisions.

•A Three Waters, Electricity, and Telecommunications Plan.

•A Social Impact Plan, to cover services that a healthy community needs (Education from early childhood to full secondary, health services, retail and services spaces, sports grounds).

•A Resilience and Emergency Management Plan.

•A Budget Estimate Plan, covering the potential costs of the implemented plans, and showing how they might be afforded, including what assistance will need to be asked from central government.

•A Development Feasibility Plan, covering the interdependencies between major infrastructure works and the ability to absorb more population

What is a Development Feasibility Plan?

By way of example, consider the western suburbs. The Karori Residents Association has estimated that around 25,000 people depend on the Karori Tunnel as their main access route to the CBD. The tunnel is too small for large vehicles – double deck buses cannot use it – and with one lane in each direction, the tunnel is a severe congestion point at peak hours.

The Spatial Plan indicates that the number of dwelling units in Karori alone could rise by between 43% and 58% over 30 years. KRA believes that a new tunnel is essential now, let alone in 30 years’ time. By implication, the detailed study undertaken for the Council by Beca Group (“Wellington: Outer Suburbs Assessment & Evaluation”) agrees with this view …

A Development Feasibility Report is needed to identify when the new tunnel might be built, so that additional housing can be developed in Karori and west. If the new tunnel cannot be completed for 15 years, then additional housing should only be scheduled from year 16.

There must be comparable constraints for every suburb and the CBD. They all need to be identified and evaluated to develop a coherent growth strategy and district scheme.

Consideration should be given to the long run economic costs to the community of developments in each area, so that the optimum cost (the total of public and private cost) is achieved. It may well be that the first few years’ growth will have to be in greenfield developments between Johnsonville and Churton Park, while at the same time, Council works on the infrastructure of the older inner and outer suburbs. And discusses with government about how some of that work might be funded.

Conclusions

The Draft Spatial Plan now is insufficiently supported by information and data to be accepted. Citizens need much more time and information to accept the consultation exercise as adequate …. The Draft Spatial Plan should be put aside for now, and a new timetable established for the consultation process to resume once the recommended information and plans have been provided.

This is an edited version of the Karori Residents Association’s submission to the Wellington City Council.