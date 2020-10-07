Michael Cullen joins panel renewing Transmission Gully’s problems

Report from RNZ

Former finance minister Sir Michael Cullen has been appointed to the panel reviewing the Transmission Gully project.

The government announced in August that the Infrastructure Commission (Infracom) is to investigate the troubled motorway construction scheme north of Wellington which has been plagued by delays and increased costs.

Transport Minister Phil Twyford said at the time it appeared the previous government’s agreement with the public-private partnership building the road was loose and risks were not anticipated.

Infracom said for a project the size of Transmission Gully a review would normally be done upon completion but given the level of public interest it has been directed to review the project now.

Sir Michael and former Fulton Hogan chief executive Lindsay Crossen will peer review the report, with the review to be led by international expert Steve Richards.

Richards has decades of experience in major Australian road and rail projects.

The review is slated to finish in the first quarter of next year.