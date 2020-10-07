Wellington Scoop
Network

Michael Cullen joins panel renewing Transmission Gully’s problems

October 7, 2020Business, Latest Headlines, Politics, PressRelease

Report from RNZ
Former finance minister Sir Michael Cullen has been appointed to the panel reviewing the Transmission Gully project.

The government announced in August that the Infrastructure Commission (Infracom) is to investigate the troubled motorway construction scheme north of Wellington which has been plagued by delays and increased costs.

Transport Minister Phil Twyford said at the time it appeared the previous government’s agreement with the public-private partnership building the road was loose and risks were not anticipated.

Infracom said for a project the size of Transmission Gully a review would normally be done upon completion but given the level of public interest it has been directed to review the project now.

Sir Michael and former Fulton Hogan chief executive Lindsay Crossen will peer review the report, with the review to be led by international expert Steve Richards.

Richards has decades of experience in major Australian road and rail projects.

The review is slated to finish in the first quarter of next year.

Join the ScoopCitizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but to keep Scoop thriving we need your support. We are building on our Wellington.Scoop and Scoop offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more

No comments yet.

Write a comment: