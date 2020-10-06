Primary Industries NZ Awards finalists named

Press Release – Federated Farmers

Judges faced tough decisions choosing finalists for the 2020 Primary Industries New Zealand Awards, with no shortage of contenders. The six independent judges deliberated over 40 nominations across the six award categories for the second annual PINZ awards, which are to be held at Te Papa Tongarewa in Wellington on November 23.

“More than ever New Zealand needs the primary sector to be innovative and enterprising,” Federated Farmers Chief Executive Terry Copeland says.

“For our farmers, growers, foresters and fishers to continue to be at the top of their game as producers of quality goods exported to the world, we need suppliers and support agencies of the calibre of these finalists who can help us with cutting-edge technology and back-up.”

The finalists are:

Primary Industry Team Award – sponsored by Primary ITO

– Chris Thompson & Team at Bioforce, Avian Empire, Tegel Foods, for Poultry Mite Control

– Emma Boase & Team at NZ Apples & Pears Inc and Massey Business School, for International Horticultural Immersion Programme

– Hamish Hodgson & Team at DairyNZ, Beef+Lamb NZ, for Compensation Assistance Team

– Robin Congdon & Team at NZ Dairy Industry Awards, for NZ Dairy Industry Awards

Primary Industry Science & Research Award – sponsored by Yashili

– Institute of Environmental Science & Research, for Woodchip Denitrification Wall Technology

– Livestock Improvement Corporate, for SPACE Satellite Pasture and Cover Evaluation

– Plant & Food Research, for FOPS The Future Orchard Planting System

Primary Industry Innovation & Collaboration Project Award – sponsored by Norwood

– Avian Empire, Bioforce, Tegel Foods, for Poultry Mite Control

– Ballance Agri Nutrients, for MitAgator

– Plant & Food Research, for Modular Harvesting System

– Robotics Plus, ISO Limited, for Robotic Scaling Machine (RSM)

Primary Industry Leadership Award – sponsored by Lincoln University

– Bernadette Hunt, Hunt Agriculture

– Zach Mounsey, Arcadia Dairies Ltd

There are no finalists for the Outstanding Contribution award, sponsored by Massey Ferguson, nor the Industry Champion Award, sponsored by Federated Farmers. Winners for both categories will be announced at the awards evening.

The Primary Industries New Zealand Summit & Awards are held at Te Papa Tongarewa, Wellington. November 23rd and 24th, 2020. To register to attend the summit or awards or the FMG sponsored gala dinner, please click here: https://primaryindustries.co.nz/register

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url