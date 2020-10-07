Award Winning Entrepreneur To Speak At Kāpiti Women In Business Event

Press Release – Kapiti Coast Chamber Of Commerce

Naomi Ballantyne, award winning financial services entrepreneur and the longest serving CEO in the insurance industry, will speak at the Kāpiti Chamber of Commerce, Women in Business Lunch on 15 October 2020.

Jacinda Thorn, Chair of Kāpiti Chamber of Commerce, says Women in Business events provide inspirational speakers and networking opportunities for business owners and those who support women in business.

“We are pleased to have such a high calibre, engaging speaker to inspire our business community. Naomi is a sought after keynote speaker who will share her story including the journey to entrepreneurship, creating jobs and the lessons she has learned along the way. Naomi has motivated and inspired audiences across New Zealand from all walks of life and is passionate about helping others to follow their own dreams,” says Jacinda Thorn

Naomi Ballantyne is the longest serving Chief Executive in the New Zealand Life Insurance market, with 38 years’ experience. She founded multiple Insurance companies including: Sovereign, Club Life and most recently Partners Life. where she is Managing Director.

An inductee in the Company of Women Female Entrepreneur Hall of Fame, Naomi is the recipient of the ANZIIF Lifetime achievement award for her services to the New Zealand life insurance market, and was appointed as an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the 2017 New Year’s honours list.

The Kāpiti Women in Business lunch will be held on Thursday 15 October from 12.00-2.00 pm at the Paraparaumu Beach Golf Club. Purchase tickets here.

The Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce exists to advance the economy by creating wealth and employment and solve local business issues by providing a collective voice for business in Kāpiti. Over 300 members in Kāpiti belong to the Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce to stay connected, network and gain knowledge and support from our local membership.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url