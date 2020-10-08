Wellington Scoop
Network

Hawke’s Bay tourism earning more than any other region

October 8, 2020Business, Latest Headlines, PressRelease

Press Release – Hawkes Bay Regional Council
The Hawkes Bay Regional Council is applauding the work of Hawke’s Bay Tourism, with news that visitor spending in the region in August topped the country. Tourists in Hawke’s Bay spent over $45 million, which is more than any other region. That’s a 10% increase on the same time last year.

The Regional Council contributes $1.5 million to Hawke’s Bay Tourism through an economic development rate to fund economic and tourism development in the region. 

Councillor Craig Foss, who’s the Regional Council’s board representative for Hawke’s Bay Tourism, says he’s delighted at the great return on investment.

“This is really positive news for our region’s families during tough economic times. Our team of 160,000 all benefit from the increase in domestic spending in our region,” he says.

Councillor Hinewai Ormsby, who’s also a board member, says the Regional Council’s economic investment in the tourism sector and visitor economy is really benefiting the region, particularly the commercial sector which contributes the most.

“The great work being done has encouraged more tourists than ever to visit our attractive and vibrant region,” she says.

Cr Ormsby says she’s really proud of the tourism sector, especially the clever campaign encouraging people from Wellington to visit.

“This is especially important in the tough COVID-19 environment, which has seen a massive decline in international tourism,” she says.

Regional Council Chair Rex Graham says he’s delighted to hear that the tourism sector is booming.

“Hawke’s Bay Tourism has proven that it’s a fantastic organisation, and we are committed to continuing our support for their great work that has economic benefits for the whole region,” he says.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Join the ScoopCitizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but to keep Scoop thriving we need your support. We are building on our Wellington.Scoop and Scoop offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more

No comments yet.

Write a comment: