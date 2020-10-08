Wellington Scoop
Network

Cloudy but dry (and chilly) for Bledisloe Cup on Sunday; then rain on Monday

October 8, 2020Business, Latest Headlines, PressRelease, Sport

Press Release – MetService
MetService is eyeing a ridge of high pressure which will bring settled, fine weather up the east of the South Island at the start of the weekend before the ridge heads off to the east on Sunday.

With the Bledisloe Cup match in Wellington on Sunday, expect mostly cloudy but dry conditions for the game, with temperatures in the low teens. However, spectators should be prepared for the wind chill factor, due to increasing northerly winds and dress appropriately for the match.

Warm northeasterlies dominate the east of the South Island on Sunday, with Christchurch, Timaru and Dunedin all expected to reach 20 degrees, which is around 5 degrees above average for October.

As we look to the start of the working week, the fronts move onto the North Island on Monday, bringing rain to the west and for Wellington, but the rain arrives late in the day across Auckland and Northland.

There will be just increasing cloud elsewhere in the North Island. The South Island sees rain easing to showers in the west, while mostly fine conditions prevail in the east. Northerly winds prevail over the North Island on Monday with light winds farther south.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Join the ScoopCitizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but to keep Scoop thriving we need your support. We are building on our Wellington.Scoop and Scoop offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more

No comments yet.

Write a comment: