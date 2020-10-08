Construction next year? Fast-tracking starts for pathway between Ngāūranga and Petone

Wellington.Scoop

The DomPost reckons that construction of the long-awaited harbourside pathway between Ngāūranga and Petone could start next year.

Joel McManus reports today that it will be the first project considered for fast-tracked resource consent under new consenting rules designed to pump money into the economy following the coronavirus outbreak.

Designs for the new pathway were released in May last year by associate transport minister Julie Anne Genter.

But this morning the DomPost reports that the NZTA has released new designs (though they can’t yet be found on its website). The shared path, on the harbour side of the rail line, will have a 5metre wide sealed surface. A 1.8 metre chain link fence will separate the path from the railway line. The new section will begin at a rail overbridge at Ngāūranga . The plans will see six ūranga (landings) spread out along the path, which will have bike parking and rest areas, as well as bush areas. A raised rock embankment will act as a seawall, to protect the rail line from future sea level rise.

The new pathway will provide a continuous protected route for walking and cycling between Wellington and the Hutt Valley. The Wellington to Ngāūranga section is being upgraded, and the new Petone to Melling section is already being built.

The fast tracking of resource consents for the new harbour pathway was announced by the government in June. Environment Minister David Parker said the new fast track process would see resource consents processed in 70 working days, instead of four to six months.

The June announcement said Te Ara Tūpuna – the name that’s being given to the shared cycleway and walkway – would create between 30 and 40 jobs and would aim to increase the number of people cycling for commuting, recreation and tourism. It would also be an opportunity to strengthen sea walls and structures to make it more resilient to sea level rise and storm events.

Construction of the new pathway has been awaited for years. In 2010, the new mayors of Wellington and Lower Hutt led hundreds of cyclists in a mayoral ride to launch the idea. In 2012 the Wellington City Council announced that it would be completed by 2015, after Gerry Brownlee announced government transport priorities for the following three years. His “priorities” failed to eventuate.

A year earlier, there’d been a ten-year transport plan that included the cycleway as a “major project.” Here’s what Fran Wilde said in May 2011:

The lack of a decent cycling facility on this stretch of SH2, which is used by a large number of cyclists each day, sticks out like a sore thumb in our regional cycling network. It’s generally agreed that a need for such a facility is long overdue.”

The same things had been said back in 2008, when the word urgent was being used after a prominent cyclist was killed at the Petone roundabout.

Maybe the long overdue cycleway could be eventuating. At last?