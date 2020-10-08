Petition, and campaign, seeking more support to Save Shelly Bay

Media release from Save Shelly Bay.

We are campaigning for support for a national heritage park on the Miramar Peninsula.

In 2012 Wellington architect Ian Athfield urged against allowing a major development on the Miramar Peninsula after the prison was decommissioned.

“It must be retained as public open space,” he said. It’s a great piece of land, and cities don’t need to expand into this sort of land.”

This year, Wellington Mayor Andy Foster said on Scoop:

“My own position on Shelly Bay is well known and I haven’t changed that. I will keep encouraging the parties to sit down and talk about the future of this iconic site, in the context of the wider Miramar Peninsula, and avoid the risk of litigation.”

This will all come to a head in November, when WCC councillors vote on whether to sell and lease the public land at Shelly Bay for a luxury housing development.

If, like us, you want to save Shelly Bay, as the gateway to a new Whataitai National Heritage Park, please sign the petition today. The petition is addressed to WCC councillors, urging them to vote against handing the public land to property developers and instead to support the national heritage park.

