Climate crisis activists dump buckets of coal in offices of mining lobby group

Activists disrupted the work of mining advocates Straterra yesterday morning by dumping buckets of coal in their central city Wellington offices.

This was salt in the wound for Straterra, as the mining lobbyists have just cancelled their annual conference due to the direct action planned by the Stop the Mineral coalition.

“Straterra was organising next week’s Mineral’s Forum in Hamilton/Kirikiriroa,” says Climate Justice Wellington spokesperson. “Coal miners Bathurst Resources are the main sponsors.

“Straterra lobbies to open access for more mining in New Zealand including coal, oil and gas. We are facing a climate and ecological crisis and Straterra continue to advocate for business as usual. It’s an extractive model, privatising profit, socialising losses – and using the biosphere as a dumping ground. It’s time for a regenerative economy.

“Straterra and its member continue to lobby to delay meaningful action on climate change. But people have the power to disrupt their business as usual and remove their social license to operate, as demonstrated today .

“We were delighted to hear that the Minerals Forum has been cancelled because of the hard work of activists.

“Stop the Minerals forum Coalition encourages people to still come to Hamilton and join a nonviolent action in support of climate justice next Tuesday. We know that people power works – when we stand united and unwavering in our opposition, we can bring real change.

“We want to acknowledge all of the hard work of climate activists around Aotearoa and the world who have worked relentlessly to stop climate destruction. The momentum and movement for climate justice just keeps growing stronger.”

