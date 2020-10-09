Health advice for 30,000 rugby fans at the Stadium tomorrow

News from Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health wishes the All Blacks well for Sunday’s Bledisloe Cup match and asks supporters at the match to play it safe by following good health advice.

COVID-19 is contained at Alert Level 1, and the Ministry continues to recommend keeping a safe distance from people you don’t know while out and about.

Consider wearing a mask or face covering when physical distancing is difficult.

For those planning on attending the game: please stay home if you are feeling unwell. Anyone unwell should call Healthline, your GP, or Nurse Practitioner for advice about whether you need to get tested and where to go to get tested.

Use the NZ COVID Tracer app to check in on all public transport (including buses and trains) or keep a record of the times and route you took to get to the game.

Sign in using the NZ COVID Tracer app upon arrival at the stadium and take note of your seat number. If you do not have the app keep a record of when you arrived and left the game.

Practice good hygiene by washing or sanitising your hands regularly, particularly upon entering and leaving the stadium. Sneeze or cough into your elbow.

Following these steps will help to minimise the spread of COVID-19 if community transmission returns.

