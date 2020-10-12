Record readership for Wellington.Scoop

Wellington.Scoop

Wellington.Scoop has set a new record for readership numbers – September was our best-ever month with a total of 108,215 page views, the highest number since we began 12 years ago.

The number of pageviews has risen substantially since April, when we scored 63,489 pageviews.

In May, the number of pageviews had risen to 88,246. And in June, there was another increase to 96,904.

In July the total fell back to 77,696, with 84,501 pageviews in August. Then came our record September.

Our most popular reports last month were all about urban issues. An article from the new organisation Keep Wellington’s Character, about preserving Newtown’s heritage streets, attracted 2661 readers. James Fraser’s story about defending the streets of Newtown, and Gregor Thompson’s article headed “a tightrope act in Newtown,” each attracted more than 2100 pageviews. As did our report on problems in Te Aro Park.

We received lots of comments on these topics. James Fraser’s article brought 30 of them. James Barber’s personal account of affordability in Newtown and Berhampore attracted 23 comments.

Our record number of comments was, however, in May, when Inner City Wellington wrote a passionate and persuasive call for the city council to save the Athfield Central Library – it brought more than 50 comments. But these were more than our system could handle, and we had to call a halt at 50.

The growth of Wellington.Scoop is further demonstrated if we look back to previous years. In September 2018 we had 71,700 pageviews. And in September 2019: 90,401.