Not only near the Zoo – support for councillor’s push to ban fireworks

Press Release – SAFE

Wellington City Councillor Fleur Fitzsimons is campaigning to ban the use of fireworks within a two-kilometre radius around Wellington Zoo. SAFE campaigns manager Marianne Macdonald said it’s a good move and would like to see the ban go further.

“Wildlife, companion animals and farmed animals can all suffer physical and psychological injury due to fireworks,” said Macdonald.

In August, the Governance and Administration Select Committee failed to protect animals when they recommended no limitation on the sale of fireworks. This recommendation was in response to three separate petitions on the issue.

“Kiwis are strongly in favour of limiting the use of fireworks to professional displays only. SAFE, the SPCA, the New Zealand Veterinary Association, local councils and the Police all support a ban on the private sale and use of fireworks.”

“The evidence that fireworks cause harm to animals is overwhelming but is consistently ignored by decision makers in Parliament. Politicians need to listen to the science and ban the private sale and use of fireworks.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url