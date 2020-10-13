Wellington Scoop
Homicide investigation after fatal assault in Naenae

A homicide investigation has been launched following the unexplained death of a man in Lower Hutt overnight.

Police were called to an assault at an address on Burke Grove, Naenae shortly before 11pm.

Attempts to revive the man were unsuccessful.

A scene guard was in place and a scene examination will continue this morning.

Police are speaking to a number of people to establish the circumstances.

We do not believe there is any ongoing risk to members of the public.

If anyone has any information which may be of assistance to Police, please call 105 quoting P044012346. Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

