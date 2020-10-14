Affordable housing in the CBD – a pipe dream

by PCGM

There’s an old joke in project management circles: in any project, there are three variables of time, cost and quality … and you can pick any two. It’s a short-hand way of recognising the inevitable trade-offs that a project can be fast, or cheap, or high quality, but never all three. And that’s the heart of the conundrum about affordable housing in the capital.

Partly as a byproduct of the Spatial Plan and partly because of the real-world challenge of trying to find well-priced housing in an increasingly expensive city, the current debates are tending to polarise into the people who want to preserve heritage and the people who want a sensibly-priced place to live. Both ambitions are laudable – but in Wellington, it may well be that “affordable” is not one of the feasible options, no matter how many ratty old flats we demolish.

There’s no getting around the fact that construction is expensive in New Zealand. Our costs of building anything are significantly higher than places we typically like to compare ourselves to, such as Australia – across the ditch, it can be anywhere between half to two thirds of the cost to build an equivalent apartment. Debates have raged about why this is so, but the usual factors are our small market for building materials (coupled with our distance from their sources) and a constrained supply of people and capabilities. Undoubtedly both of these are true.

But we should also recognise our unique geography (read: our enthusiasm for earthquakes) and the requirements of our Building Code – both of which add expenses that aren’t encountered in Australia.

We have the entirely reasonable expectation that our big buildings won’t fall down in a serious earthquake and kill lots of people. This applies to our large civic buildings, but it also applies to apartments – and the bigger the apartment building and the bigger the chance of a big earthquake, the more engineering effort we have to expend to make sure everything stays upright. And surprise surprise, all that engineering costs money. If we want the buildings to remain useable afterwards and employ technology such as base isolators to make it so, then our costs will step up again.

The problem in Wellington is immediately obvious. We have high engineering requirements because we’re in a high risk earthquake zone – so on a per-square-metre basis, it will inevitably cost more to build the same apartment in Wellington than it will in Auckland.

Plus, we have less flat land and building on slopes costs more (there’s that engineering again). And if there’s any land remediation required – say, if we’re building on reclaimed land or brownfield sites full of old landfill and contamination – then costs will keep on rising accordingly.

To add insult to injury, our pool of people and companies to do the construction work is also smaller, because we’re a smaller market. Supply and demand means that our construction costs may be similar to elsewhere on a good day, but they’re highly unlikely to ever be lower.

And then there’s the part played by the Building Code and the regulators (MBIE and the Council). Remember the old joke about time, cost and quality? The regulators only care about quality, and are supremely unconcerned about whether the result is a building that costs more or takes longer to construct. So every time the standards are lifted in the Building Code – as happened after the Christchurch and Kaikoura earthquakes – then time and cost are likely to suffer, just like the old project management joke points out.

This is a game you can play at home if you’ve ever attempted any renovations. When the building inspector shows up to check on your workmanship and spots an error, try telling him that fixing the problem will cost more money or taken more time, or both. It’s a definite “speak to the hand” moment – he doesn’t care how much time or money is needed, as he’s there to make sure the quality standard is achieved, come hell or high water. You can take longer to re-do the work or pay someone else to fix the problem – pick your poison – but what you can’t do is compromise on the quality. That’s the way the Building Code is intended to work.

And fair enough – the leaky homes debacle underlined how disastrous it can be to just let the quality slide. But progressively ratcheting up the standards in the Building Code has also ratcheted up the costs, and is one of the contributors to construction inflation running at 500%-800% higher than the general CPI index.

So here we are, trying to build affordable homes on limited amounts of rather expensive land in a high-risk earthquake zone that requires lots of expensive engineering, using a Building Code that emphasises quality irrespective of the cost, with a construction industry that has few economies of scale and expensive materials. To state the obvious, this doesn’t sound like a recipe for success, no matter how much we’d all like a bigger house (or apartment) for less money.

There are plenty of places in Aotearoa New Zealand where the land is cheap and houses are affordable and the cost of living is low. But perhaps we need to admit that the middle of our capital city is never going to be one of them, and start planning accordingly.