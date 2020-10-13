Crowd cheers PM at Victoria University

Wellington Scoop
A big crowd cheered Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern when she spoke to students in the Hub at Victoria University today.

It was another surge of Jacindamania, said someone in the enthusiastic crowd.

Jacinda Ardern spoke about climate change, and acknowledged that it was a cause of anxiety for the student generation. “What we do matters,” she told the students. “Your vote matters … All of it makes a difference.”

