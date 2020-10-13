Crowd cheers PM at Victoria University

Wellington.Scoop

A big crowd cheered Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern when she spoke to students in the Hub at Victoria University today.

It was another surge of Jacindamania, said someone in the enthusiastic crowd.

Jacinda Ardern spoke about climate change, and acknowledged that it was a cause of anxiety for the student generation. “What we do matters,” she told the students. “Your vote matters … All of it makes a difference.”

Jacinda is on campus at Vic today. I do not think that any Prime Minister in our history could have drawn a crowd of students like this.#nzpol #NZElection2020 pic.twitter.com/Ez2YiKLEiq — Chris Nixon (@Kiwi_Force) October 13, 2020

Prime Minister Arden @ Vic Uni. Huge crowd #nzpol pic.twitter.com/RNayWQfk6n — Matthew Casey (@youngmattshow) October 12, 2020

Quite a crowd for Ardern at Victoria. She’s there in the centre in the maroon coat. pic.twitter.com/DWhjBj2S28 — Justin Giovannetti (@justinCgio) October 13, 2020