SH1 and SH3 traffic detoured because of house fire in Sanson

Wellington.Scoop

Northbound traffic has been diverted off SH1 and SH3 at Sanson because of a house fire tonight in the township.

At 8.30pm, northbound traffic was being diverted from SH1 and SH3 on to Penny Road, then Speedy Road, Fagan Road before turning back onto SH3.

Southbound traffic heading towards Wellington was being diverted right on to Fagan Road, then Speedy Road before turning right onto SH1.

Southbound traffic heading towards Palmerston North was being diverted from SH3 on to Fagan Road, then Speedy Road before joining Penny Road and back onto to SH3.

Motorists were asked to travel with care.

The diversions are expected to be in place for the next few hours.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url