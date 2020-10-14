For sale? Rare plants stolen from Begonia House at Botanical Garden

Report from RNZ by Hamish Cardwell

The manager of the Wellington Botanic Garden says it is likely that exotic plants taken from an indoor garden have been stolen for sale. A dozen plants were taken from the Begonia House overnight on Monday.

They are a mix of rare and common, and range from small ones to over a metre tall.

Police have been told about the theft.

Manager David Sole said the plants were worth thousands of dollars and and there was no signs of a break-in.

He said he thought the theft was linked to a similar one at the Christchurch Botanic Gardens last month, with glasshouses around the country having also been targeted recently.

“It seems to be a trend and unfortunately it has hit us this time, we’ve never had thefts on this scale before – not from the glasshouses.

“We … think these are being stolen for sale.

“We’re getting to the stage where we are putting some plants away now, we’re just not going to put them on display.”

Sole said it appeared house plants were becoming more popular with younger people.

They are fetching high prices online, with one – a Variegated Minima – breaking Trade Me’s record for the cost of a plant at more than $8000.

Sole said the theft was gutting for staff and visitors, and workers were on guard.

“It is uncomfortable because [staff] are looking twice at anybody now who comes into the Begonia House – and we have a lot of visitors through there.

“[The staff] get a big kick out of plants, they get a big kick out of people’s reaction to them and being able to talk to people about plants and tell plants’ stories – and if the plants have been stolen they can’t.

“When new plants are stolen they are just not stolen from a glasshouse, they are stolen from the people of Wellington. And that is what really rankles.”