Metlink changing its bus timetables after customer feedback

News from Metlink

Improvements to bus services are coming into effect on Sunday 25 October. These changes are a direct result of customer feedback and the 2019 Bus Network Review (BNR) and aim to better match the bus network with the needs of local communities.

Improved bus services in Wellington’s Eastern, Western and Southern Suburbs include: Miramar, Seatoun, Strathmore Park and (along the east-west corridor) to the city and Karori, Lyall Bay, Houghton Bay, Island Bay, Owhiro Bay, Kingston, Vogeltown and Brooklyn.

The changes are the implementation of Bus Network Review Medium Term recommendations.

These changes will be advertised to customers in these areas and along routes – Metlink staff will be at key bus stops to help when the changes come into effect.

Timetables and maps will be available to view online closer to the change date.

Miramar

Route 2 services will split at Miramar Shops with one branch continuing to Miramar (Darlington Rd) and the other branch continuing to Seatoun (7 days a week).

This will provide:

Direct services from Karori / Wellington city to Miramar (Darlington Rd): No longer transfers required at Miramar Shops

Earlier weekday services: Seatoun, Strathmore and South Miramar

Higher frequency and capacity into the city: Kilbirnie, Hataitai and Karori

The route 2 ‘split’ at Miramar Shops means that services will alternate between Miramar (Darlington Rd) and Seatoun. Miramar (Darlington Rd) route 2 services will travel via Park Rd, Rotherham Terrace and Darlington Rd to bus turnaround. Seatoun route 2 services continue to use the existing route via Hobart St and Broadway.

Bus fronts will say ‘Route 2 – Miramar’ and ‘Route 2 – Seatoun’.

All Miramar (Darlington Rd) and Seatoun services will operate through to Karori with a weekday daytime frequency of every 15 minutes on both the Miramar (Darlington Rd), and Seatoun sectors, combining to provide a 7-8 minute frequency between Miramar Shops and Karori.

Route 18 – This service is being replaced by the route 2 branch to Miramar (Darlington Rd).

Route 18e – Three extra services added to meet school and university student demand.

Route 31x – Will no longer stop at Hataitai.

Seatoun & Strathmore

Route 2 services will split at Miramar Shops with one branch going to Miramar (Darlington Rd) and the other branch continuing onto Seatoun (7 days a week).

Seatoun, Strathmore and South Miramar: Earlier weekday services

Kilbirnie, Hataitai, Mt Victoria and Karori: Higher frequency and capacity into the city

Direct services to Miramar (Darlington Rd): No transfer required at Miramar Shops

The Route 2 ‘split’ at Miramar Shops means that services from the city will alternate between Miramar (Darlington Rd) and Seatoun. Miramar (Darlington Rd) route 2 services will travel via Park Rd, Rotherham Terrace and Darlington Rd to bus turnaround. Seatoun route 2 services continue to use the existing route via Hobart St and Broadway.

Bus fronts will say ‘Route 2 – Miramar’ and ‘Route 2 – Seatoun’.

All Miramar (Darlington Rd) and Seatoun services will operate through to Karori with a weekday daytime frequency of every 15 minutes on both the Miramar (Darlington Rd) and Seatoun sectors, combining to provide a 7-8 minute frequency between Miramar Shops and Karori.

General daytime frequency reduces from 10 minutes to 15 minutes from Seatoun to Miramar Shops allowing for the increase in capacity and other improvements from Miramar Shops to the city.

Route 30x – No longer stops at Hataitai.

Route 12 – Improved access between Strathmore Park and the city (9am-3pm).

The route 12 inter-peak weekday services that currently run between Strathmore Park and Hutchison Terminus (Newtown) will now run between Strathmore Park and Wellington Station via Newtown / Courtenay Place.

This gives Strathmore Park a direct route to Newtown, the hospital, Accident & Urgent Medical Centre, Golden Mile, and Wellington Station.

Route 12e is unchanged.

Kilbirnie, Lyall Bay, Hataitai, Mt Victoria, Thorndon & Karori

Route 2: Miramar and Seatoun

Higher frequency and capacity to the city

No transfer required at Miramar Shops for Miramar (Darlington Rd), and Seatoun

Route 37: Karori (Wrights Hill) – Kelburn – Brandon Street

An extra trip at 5.40pm from Brandon Street

Route 36: Lyall Bay – Kilbirnie – Hataitai – Wellington

Three extra services in both the AM and PM peaks on weekdays

Southern suburbs

Kowhai Park, Brooklyn, Houghton Bay, Newtown, Kingston, Vogeltown, Owhiro Bay, Island Bay, Southgate, Mt Cook

These changes are being made in response to feedback received as part of the BNR. Most respondents in these areas preferred a direct service to the city every hour over a connecting service every half hour. Making this possible will result in lower off peak (hourly) frequency for these services.

Route 17: Kowhai Park – Brooklyn

Will extend all the way to Wellington Station

Will no longer use the Brooklyn Hub (except for the 8.20 from Kowhai Park and 2.53pm from Wellington Station)

First bus in the morning will be at 6.50am

Hourly off-peak frequency

Route 23 / 23e / 23z: Houghton Bay

Will extend route 23 through Courtenay Place to Wellington Station

Route 23e will be incorporated into the route 23, retaining the same peak frequency

23z will be incorporated into the 23 (there is no change to service for Zoo customers)

Hourly off-peak frequency

Route 23: Kingston, Vogeltown

Will be replaced by the route 27 (Kingston, Vogeltown to Wellington Station)

Route 27 will be a 7 day service

For hospital and Newtown access – walk from the Hutchison Rd stop, or transfer to the route 3 heading to Newtown

Hourly off-peak frequency

(Route 23 will run from Houghton Bay, through Riddiford Street, then extend to Wellington Station via Adelaide Road, and Courtenay Place and will no longer service Vogeltown and Kingston.)

Route 29: Newtown – Southgate – Owhiro Bay – Brooklyn

The branch that previously ended at Hutchison Rd now will extend through Courtenay Place to Wellington Station

Route 29e

Route 29e services for Southgate and Newtown will be replaced by route 29 to Wellington central

Route 29e services for Owhiro Bay/Happy Valley will be replaced by the new peak only route 39 Island Bay – Owhiro Bay – Brooklyn – Wellington (peak only)