Gang crime: six arrested after police raid properties in CBD, Wilton, Khandallah, and Southgate

Report from RNZ

A four month investigation into organised crime in Wellington has resulted in the arrest of six people today. Search warrants were executed at properties in the central city, Wilton, Khandallah, Southgate, and Elderslea in Upper Hutt.

About 60 police staff from units including the Armed Offenders Squad, dog unit, policing support units and the Criminal Investigation Branch were involved in the investigation.

Those arrested have been charged with a variety of gang-related offences, including receiving stolen property and the unlawful possession of an imitation firearm. They will appear in court over the coming days.

“Enquiries are ongoing and further charges are likely,” said the Wellington Area Manager, Detective Senior Sergeant Warwick McKee.

“We want to reassure the community that we treat incidences of gang-related violence and intimidation seriously, and we have zero tolerance for the activities and behaviours of those involved in organised criminal offending.”