The only way to get affordable homes
by Guy Marriage
There is a huge misconception amongst some people that building more densely in the inner city will automatically mean more affordable housing. The simple answer is: No, it won’t. The only way to get affordable housing is to legislate that a proportion of any new housing constructed includes affordable homes.
This is the law in many larger overseas cities – effectively, the obscene sales prices of the richlister’s apartments subsidises more affordable prices aimed at the people at the lower end of the market.
So that is the real issue – which party running for Government will commit to legislation forcing developers to have a proportion of their projects to be marketed at a truly “affordable” rate?
And there is the big question – what exactly is “affordable”?
My reckoning is that this means that a person on an average wage should be able to pay the mortgage. That’s currently about $67,000 per annum, and getting a mortgage means that banks will comfortably loan 3.5 times that. That puts a house price at only $234,000 plus a deposit so we are probably talking about new affordable housing being a max of $250,000 each for one bedroom housing. And a minimum of 40m2 for a one bedroom house means that the developer needs to build that for $6,250 per m2 – just at the edge of possible.
Jacinda – Grant – want to put your hand up for this?
I agree with the spirit of your post, but I think your “affordable” price of $250k is way too low. Firstly, most first home buyers are couples with both people earning. At current interest rates and the amount first home buyers are saving for deposits ($50k-$100k common, especially with KiwiSaver & welcome home loan grants etc), $400k-$500k would be what I would expect affordable apartments to be priced at.
k – life is not all couples. Yes, couples can afford more, but if you aim at that, then the bar is set only at the level that a couple can afford. The world needs to stop discriminating against single people – and against poor people. $400-$500k is affordable for middle class people, and to find a $400k house these days is almost impossible within 100km of Wellington – but that’s not what I am talking about. I’m advocating that an affordable solution needs to be found for those who earn just the average wage, as an average person. To bring hope back into our housing, we need to have solutions based on real life examples. And our real life situation is that for the average wage to be at $67,000 per annum, that means there is a massive amount of people who fit into that category, or below.
Kiwisaver is an interesting example – and not that much of a solution either. You’ll note that in the example I used above, I factored in a decent chunk of deposit: $16,000. While that could come from Kiwisaver, it actually takes many years for the average Kiwisaver depositor to save up that much, especially in these zero-inflation days. There’s not much compound interest going around at present.
Who has this misconception Guy? I (and others) think that zoning for more homes in more parts of the city is one step towards making homes more affordable. Most of the arguments seem to be about suburban development, not inner city development.
Fundamentally our planning should make it much simpler to build your exemplar 40sqm home (or larger) outside the cbd.