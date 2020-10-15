The only way to get affordable homes

by Guy Marriage

There is a huge misconception amongst some people that building more densely in the inner city will automatically mean more affordable housing. The simple answer is: No, it won’t. The only way to get affordable housing is to legislate that a proportion of any new housing constructed includes affordable homes.

This is the law in many larger overseas cities – effectively, the obscene sales prices of the richlister’s apartments subsidises more affordable prices aimed at the people at the lower end of the market.

So that is the real issue – which party running for Government will commit to legislation forcing developers to have a proportion of their projects to be marketed at a truly “affordable” rate?

And there is the big question – what exactly is “affordable”?

My reckoning is that this means that a person on an average wage should be able to pay the mortgage. That’s currently about $67,000 per annum, and getting a mortgage means that banks will comfortably loan 3.5 times that. That puts a house price at only $234,000 plus a deposit so we are probably talking about new affordable housing being a max of $250,000 each for one bedroom housing. And a minimum of 40m2 for a one bedroom house means that the developer needs to build that for $6,250 per m2 – just at the edge of possible.

Jacinda – Grant – want to put your hand up for this?