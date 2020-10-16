Socialising the benefits, but privatising the costs

by PCGM

There’s a slightly alarming trend in Wellington of thinking we can cure public ills by piling costs on private individuals. In an inversion of the usual claim that capitalism “socialises the costs whilst privatising the profits”, we seem to be on a headlong rush to do the opposite – with potentially disastrous effects.

Case in point: the earthquake strengthening costs inflicted on apartment owners by over-zealous regulators.

Now, it’s hard to argue with the idea that our public buildings need to be safe for the public to use – hence the debate about strengthening the Library.

But it’s a bit harder to see the argument for retrospectively upgrading every private apartment building to the latest earthquake codes when there’s no conceivable financial benefit to the owners involved, and quite a lot of cost to boot. Presumably, if the owners are happy to live in a building that meets a lower standard of earthquake resilience, then that’s their choice.

The counter-argument seems to be that we don’t want buildings collapsing onto the street and killing passers-by, which was a cause of some deaths in the Christchurch earthquake. But this is a public good, not a private one – so presumably as a society, we should be prepared to put our hand in our pockets to be safe in public spaces, just the same as we’re prepared to put our hand in our pockets to be safe in public buildings.

There’s no obvious reason why apartment owners should be paying to ensure the safety of passers-by, when the same passers-by aren’t financially contributing to their own safety.

One of the concerns from this line of thinking is that apartment owners will refuse to upgrade their buildings, and they will gradually become low-quality slums housing people who can’t afford to live anywhere else. That’s clearly not a desirable outcome – although there have been poor-quality houses where rapacious landlords have “sweated the asset” long past its replacement date for as long as there have been landlords, so it’s not exactly a new problem. But again, this is a public problem rather than a private one.

In an ideal world, the answer to the rapacious landlord problem is to have adequate and affordable public housing. That way, there’s a minimum price and standard for rental properties so the poor-quality slums become un-rentable, forcing rapacious landlords to upgrade them to an acceptable level – or get out of the market and do something else with their properties.

Obviously, we’re not doing any of this. There’s no plan (or budget) to build lots of public housing, so we’re inflicting the costs on apartment owners and developers instead. We expect them to pay once to protect us as we walk down the street, and to pay again to ensure their buildings don’t become slums. These are laudable social goals – but they are social goals, not realistic ones that an apartment owner in the CBD should be expected to fund out of their own pocket.

Sadly, this all-sticks-and-no-carrots approach is being duplicated across the city. For instance, the preferred solution to on-street car parking doesn’t seem to be better public transport or cleverer road allocation or anything of the sort – it’s simply to hit car owners with higher parking charges. And many of the people who will have to pay the charges being advocated don’t have any effective way of avoiding them.

In the absence of more affordable solutions than buying a car and driving it to work, the only effect will be to make Wellington a more expensive place to live, with negligible impact on our transport issues.

The seeds of the same issues are floating around the debate about the Spatial Plan. Clearly Wellington needs more affordable housing – but somehow, the obvious solution of the Council (or the government) buying land and building affordable apartments seems to be the least likely outcome, despite the clear and obvious public good that will result.

Instead, we’re talking about putting mandates on private sector developers to deliver something the council won’t. Quite why this makes sense is anyone’s guess.

Obviously, we’re all in this together – we all live in the same city, and it’s up to all of us to make it a better place to live. It’s fair and reasonable that we all play our part, as companies and individuals alike, and sometimes that comes with a financial cost. But the current trajectory doesn’t look like everyone sharing the burden – it looks like the council and the government expecting its citizens to pick up the tab to pay for things that should rightly be done by central and local government.

The reasons for this are obvious to see: pushing costs onto someone else is easier and cheaper than trying to find money in existing budgets, and making it someone else’s problem lets politicians claim they’re doing something about the issue. But if affordable housing is important to our society – and study after study underlines that it is – then it’s up to society to fund it collectively. Just the same as it’s up to us collectively to keep ourselves safe from sub-par apartment buildings collapsing on us in a major earthquake as we walk down the street, and to provide efficient and affordable public transport so people don’t have to own a car and park it on the street.

Right now, we’re on the wrong track. We need fewer sticks, more carrots, and some political leaders with the courage to play their part in the solutions.