$84m estimate to strengthen 1951 council building for music school



The view from Wellington’s Wakefield Street – the Municipal Office Building (left) and the Town Hall, both opened up with a new look for the national music centre.

The cost of strengthening the Municipal Office Building, which is to be part of the new home for Victoria University’s School of Music, has more than doubled.

Georgina Campbell reports in the NZ Herald that the cost has gone up to $84million from an original estimate of $40million.

In June last year the city council signed a deal with the university and the NZSO for the 1951 building to become part of the new music school, to be rebranded as a national music centre. The university agreed to lease it for 25 years, having earlier rejected a proposal to become the owner because of the need to strengthen it.

Today the Herald quotes City Council chief executive Barbara McKerrow as saying the $40m figure was very much an early indicative estimate.

“Since then, far more detailed engineering and QS work has been undertaken. Costs for the building have remained within earlier estimates but analysis of ground conditions mean that foundation works will be more complex than originally anticipated and therefore more costly.”

She said a detailed report on the final cost implications and other issues was to be presented to Mayor Andy Foster and councillors by the end of the year.

Victoria University and the NZSO confirmed they were aware of the cost escalation, which they said the council has been transparent about. “All parties, including the Wellington City Council, continue to work towards making the world-class national music centre a reality,” said NZSO chief executive Peter Biggs.

The university and NZSO are aiming to fundraise $30m for the fit-out of the national music centre. So far the campaign has received $18.3 million in pledges.

Work has started to strengthen the adjacent Town Hall, which will be the other part of the music centre.