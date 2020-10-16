Two bodies found in hot pools on Taupo lakefront

Wellington.Scoop

Police report today that two bodies have been found on the shore of Lake Taupo.

RNZ reports that Barry Searle, who owns the nearby Baycrest Lodge, said the bodies were in thermal pools at the lakefront, on the edge of a popular walkway around the lake.

Searle said a police cordon was around the site and tents had been set up by the water.

The bodies were found by a member of the public near Mere Road just after 7am.

The DomPost quotes Taupō Mayor David Trewavas as saying he had been told the bodies had initially been spotted in the lake.

Police say they are working to establish their identities, and a post mortem will be conducted.

A scene guard will remain in place.