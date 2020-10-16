Two arrested after methamphetamine seized in raid on Martinborough house

News from NZ Police

Wellington District Police today seized methamphetamine, cash and a firearm while executing a search warrant at a Martinborough property.

About 500g of methamphetamine was found, with a street value of approximately $400,000, along with $12,000 in cash, and a sawn-off shotgun and ammunition.

In relation to the warrant, a 25-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were arrested for possession of methamphetamine for supply and unlawful possession of a firearm, and both appeared in the Masterton District Court this afternoon.

Detective Sergeant Shaun Richardson says a seizure of this size will prevent considerable social harm.

“The amount of methamphetamine seized today was potentially destined for hundreds, if not thousands, of people.

“Police will continue to target those who seek to profit from the harm they cause, often to the most vulnerable members of our communities.”

Anyone with information about illegal drug activity is asked to contact Police on 105, or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The Alcohol Drug Helpline offers free support for anyone in New Zealand with a question or concern about their own or someone else’s drinking or other drug use.

Call 0800 787 797 or text 8681.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url