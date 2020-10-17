Less costly and quicker – revised plans confirm strengthening and reopening Central Library

Wellington.Scoop

Wellington city councillors were told this week that staff will be confirming their recommendation that the the Ian Athfield designed Central Library should be strengthened and reopened. Engineers have revised the cost estimates which are now significantly reduced. Whereas the cost of building a new library has increased.

The cost of the high-level option C to strengthen the Library building has reduced to $161.7m – $178.7m (it was previously $174.4m – $199.8m). With this plan, which includes base isolation, the Central Library could be reopened in May 2025.

The cost of Option D – demolishing the library and rebuilding it – has increased because base isolation has been added to make it comparable with the strengthening option. Building a new library is now estimated to cost between $167m and $183m – and the timeframe has been changed. A new library would not now be open till March 2026.

Councillors have already voted for Option C, at a meeting in July. At that time, it was estimated to cost as much as $200m. They will now be encouraged by the fact that the cost has been reduced.

With the new figures, the plan is now for a recommendation that Option C – strengthening the existing building – should be included in the draft Long Term Plan, because the design can deliver a safe, resilient, future-focused library building to support a modern library service, and will be quicker to deliver than a new build.

Option C will also address impacts of climate change by using an increased floor height and relocating building services above the flooding level. Plus it’s likely to be more sustainable than Option D as there is no demolition and the revised building life expectancy of under Option C is now only 4 years less than Option D.

Option D will not be recommended when compared to Option C because:

• the margin between the publics’ preferences was small – 10% in submissions and 1% in the survey.

• the previous cost difference was $39.1m between C and D, however this has now reduced to $4.6m (top of range)

• the new design process has provided reassurance it is possible to remediate the existing building and create a modern, future proofed library, similar to a new build

• the risk of delays due to legal challenges regarding the perceived heritage value of the building

• demolition of the building does not contribute to sustainability outcomes

The change in cost estimates emerged over the past 3 months as a core design team developed the Library designs to a Preliminary Design level. The team included structural engineers, building services engineers, architects, quantity surveyors and project management expertise. To ensure that the work was as comprehensive and robust as possible, specialist resources were added to the design team; this included a consulting engineer to provide additional engineering expertise; construction and procurement expertise; and geotechnical engineers.

The results were peer-reviewed by a group of engineers led by Professor Ken Elwood (Faculty of Engineering, University of Auckland) and an independent Quantity Surveyor. The value provided by these specialist resources, together with the architectural overlay on the structural design, contributed to the wider design team’s comprehensive review of the engineering designs, buildability, and construction methodology. This resulted in several significant changes being made to the concept designs, particularly for Option C (the high resilience scheme).

Progressing the design work has:

• reduced the level of uncertainty in remediating the current building

• uncovered other options for how this is carried out and

• reduced the level of contingency included in the costs to manage unknowns and assumptions.