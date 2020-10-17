Election 2020: Wellington is an all-Labour region

Wellington.Scoop

There’ve been Labour Party victories in all Wellington regional electorates tonight.

With 96 per cent of the votes counted, Labour’s Ginny Andersen has taken Hutt South off National MP Chris Bishop. She received 18,486 votes – compared with Chris Bishop’s 16,353.

Labour’s Finance Minister Grant Robertson has held his Wellington Central seat with 21,087 votes. Tim Jones commented: as Nicola Willis’s vote collapses (she received only 6771 votes), it’s a good sign that voters don’t want more road tunnels or four lanes to the planes.

MP Paul Eagle has retained the Rongotai seat for Labour, with 15,970 votes. The National candidate Teall Crossen received 4194 votes.

Labour MP Greg O’Connor has had a strong victory in Ohariu, retaining the electorate with 19,485 votes compared with 9556 votes for National’s Brett Hudson.

Labour MP Chris Hipkins has retained Remutaka with 24,859 votes; his National opponent Mark Crofskey received 7659 votes.

Labour candidate Barbara Edmonds has had a substantial victory in the Mana electorate, winning it with 21,772 votes, over the National candidate Jo Hayes with only 8632 votes.

The Otaki electorate, held since 2008 by National MP Nathan Guy (who has retired), has been won by Labour’s candidate Terisa Ngobi, with 17,696 votes compared with National candidate Tim Costley who received 16,542 votes. (91 per cent of votes have been counted.)

In the Wairarapa electorate, Labour candidate Kieran McAnulty has won with 19,519 votes, over National’s Mike Butterick with 14,108 votes.

Te Tai Hauāuru electorate has been retained by Labour MP Adrian Rurawhe, who received 9349 votes compared to the Maori Party’s Debbie Ngarewa-Packer who received 8254 votes.

Longterm National MP Nick Smith has lost the Nelson electorate, with 15,048 votes compared to Labour’s Rachel Boyack who won with 18,625 votes. Smith went to her celebration event to concede, and whole room sang “for he’s a jolly good fellow” and applauded him. He has been Nelson’s MP since 1996.