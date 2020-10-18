Chris Finlayson on National’s poor performance – “got what they deserved”

Report from RNZ

Former Wellington National Party MP Chris Finlayson says long-serving representatives Gerry Brownlee and Nick Smith have run their races.

Finlayson served in Parliament from 2005 until 2019 including as a minister and the Attorney-General during the John Key era.

He says he hopes Smith – who has been beaten in the Nelson seat he’s held since 1996 – doesn’t return as a list MP.

Finlayson praised Brownlee’s tenure but says he also needs to call it a day – after losing the Ilam seat to Labour.

“The trouble with me is I don’t personalise it but as a matter of principle I happen to believe in term limits – that you should do about 15 years and then get lost, and if you can’t achieve something in 15 years then you’re a bit of loser.”

He says the party’s kicking in the polls was deserved.

“It’s probably a good thing that there’s been a bit of a clean-out. I think the phone’s been off the hook now for some months.

“Judith [Collins] stemmed the bleeding but any rational observer looking back at the last 18 months would say the National Party has performed very very poorly and they got what they deserved.”

Jacinda Ardern is meeting senior Labour MPs this afternoon as they take stock of the party’s landslide election victory. Labour is on track to form the first majority government in the MMP era.

Green co-leader Marama Davidson this morning indicated a willingness to join Labour in governing, saying she’d like a ministerial role. But Ardern last night said she still had to consider what sort of arrangement might eventuate.