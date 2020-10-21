National health conference confirmed for Te Papa

Press Release – Asthma and Respiratory Foundation of New Zealand

The Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ (ARFNZ) have today confirmed the New Zealand Respiratory Conference (NZRC) to be held at Te Papa in Wellington on 5-6 November will be going ahead.

The event is one of the few in-person health care conferences to take place in Wellington since COVID-19 reached New Zealand and is one of the largest gatherings of health professionals in New Zealand with more than 150 delegates already registered.

The two-day event has also been endorsed by the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners (RNZCGP) and enables attendees to gain essential professional development credits which are required for general practitioners, nurses, physiotherapists and pharmacists every year.

Letitia Harding, Chief Executive, ARFNZ says “It is critical that we continue to provide a forum for New Zealand’s respiratory community to come together and discuss respiratory health issues, especially given the current health climate.”

The Foundation has also planned a virtual conference option for those unable to travel to Wellington, with Letitia commenting that it’s important to be flexible in the current environment.

“COVID-19 has disrupted a significant number of conferences and events this year, so it is critical we take the lead in planning for any scenario and provide both in-person and virtual registration options.”

WellingtonNZ General Manager David Perks says it’s been a challenging year for organisations planning in-person conferences and events.

“Nothing beats an in-person conference and in these unprecedented times it’s wonderful the see the Foundation rise to the challenge and welcome delegates to their conference in Wellington this November.”

The NZRC will provide the latest in respiratory best practice, including the release of the new NZ Asthma Guidelines, and the upcoming NZ COPD Guidelines; the first of its kind in New Zealand.

“We are looking forward to re-connecting with our network of health professionals from all health sectors, and welcoming new faces to our respiratory community,” says Letitia.

For more information or to register visit www.nzrc2020.com

